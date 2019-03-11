Canal Insurance Company Celebrates Its 80th Anniversary With 80 Acts Of Community Service And $80,000 In Donations

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Insurance Company, a transportation insurance company based in Greenville, SC, celebrates its 80th anniversary on March 13, 2019. Canal remains a family-owned organization, and its employees and shareholders are proud of the company's continued legacy of charitable giving in support of the Greenville community. To mark this significant milestone, Canal is promoting a charitable celebration entitled "80 for 80" to benefit several area organizations that help make Greenville a great place to work and live.

As part of its 80 for 80 Celebration, Canal issued a challenge to its Greenville-based team (230 employees) to commit 80 acts of community service during the month of March, volunteering at the following six area organizations: The Greenville Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Friends of the Greenville County Library, Triune Mercy Center, and Ronald McDonald House.

"In the 80 years since my grandfather, William R. Timmons first opened the doors, this company has changed, the city of Greenville has changed, and the transportation industry certainly has changed," stated Rick Timmons, Senior Vice President and member of Canal's Board of Directors. "But throughout all those changes, our values and our belief in supporting the community where we live and work has remained constant."

In addition to its employees volunteering their time and talents, Canal will be donating a total of $80,000 to local community organizations in honor of this 80th anniversary milestone. Gifts will be made to the Greenville County United Way endowment, Metropolitan Arts Council endowment, and the six organizations in which employees will be volunteering and will be awarded at a "birthday" celebration held at Canal on March 13th.

Canal Insurance Company began in 1939 as a company dedicated to insuring the burgeoning long-haul trucking industry. In its unbroken 80-year history, Canal has extended its reach across the country, adapted to the changing landscape of the transportation industry, and advanced its business with the help of state-of-the-art technology. Canal is headquartered in Greenville, SC, with 230 employees invested in best-of-class customer service in Underwriting, Claims, and Risk Management. For additional information please visit us at www.canalinsurance.com.

