Canary Speech Receives Patent for Paired Neural Networks Technology

New patent is a major advancement in the capabilities of speech analysis and has the potential to revolutionize various industries including healthcare and customer service

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech Inc., the leading AI-powered voice biomarker technology company, is proud to announce the award of a new patent for its innovative paired neural networks system, officially titled "Paired Neural Networks for Speech Analysis" (US Patent No. US20230072242A1). This patent is a major advancement in the capabilities of speech analysis and has the potential to revolutionize various industries including healthcare and customer service.

The newly granted patent, US20230072242A1 , details a sophisticated system employing paired neural networks to analyze and interpret speech with unprecedented accuracy. This technology uses advanced artificial intelligence to process vocal inputs, providing insights into a speaker's health, emotional state, and other critical metrics.

"This technology has the potential to change how we understand and interact with speech..." Post this

"We are thrilled to receive this patent, which represents years of hard work and innovation by our talented team," said Henry O'Connell, CEO of Canary Speech. "This technology has the potential to change how we understand and interact with speech, opening up new possibilities across various industries."

Paired neural network technology identifies subtle shifts in an individual's voice by analyzing it against previous samples from the same person. This breakthrough enables the delivery of highly personalized vocal biomarkers, enhancing accuracy by filtering out individual vocal traits and focusing on changes that may indicate the presence of various diseases and other health conditions.

Canary Speech's patent portfolio now has 14 patents (8 issued and 6 pending), leading all competitors in the industry for awarded patents. Based on its unique approach, Canary Speech uses vocal biomarkers that capture a data set of over 15 million data elements every minute of conversational speech to establish an extensive set of patents. These patents include three families of distinct claims. Canary Speech has full ownership of these patents. No prior art was identified for each of the issued patents, and all claims were awarded. The patent portfolio includes primary and continuation patents under the following patent titles:

Medical Assessment Based on Voice

Selecting Speech Features for Building Models for Detecting Medical Conditions

Paired Neural Networks for Diagnosing Health Conditions

"The paired neural networks system is a game-changer in speech analysis. Where available, using previous voice samples from a patient creates the ability to focus on an individual's specific speech patterns and vocal tract in truly personalized medicine. We are eager to see the impact it will have in healthcare, customer service, and beyond," said Nate Blaylock, Chief Technical Officer at Canary Speech.

Canary Speech's achievement in securing this patent is a testament to its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with speech analysis technology. The company's dedication to research and development has positioned itself as a leader in the field, continually striving to bring cutting-edge solutions to market.

To learn more about Canary Speech, visit Canaryspeech.com.

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is the leading AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company that uses real-time patented vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's vocal biomarker technology captures and analyzes speech data within seconds to identify irregularities in behavioral and cognitive changes before current clinical screening standards or noticeable symptoms for invisible illnesses like anxiety, depression and dementia. Canary Speech is a Utah-based company that advances speech and language applications for health systems, payers and pharmaceutical markets.

Press Contact:

Caitlyn Brooksby

[email protected]

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors.

SOURCE Canary Speech