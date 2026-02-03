The industry's top-rated Guest Management System broadens its digital hotel room access capabilities with the acquisition of OpenKey.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the category leader in hotel guest management technology, today announced the asset acquisition of OpenKey, a pioneer in mobile keys for hotels. This investment builds upon Canary's existing Mobile Key platform, creating the most advanced and comprehensive solution set on the market.

Canary Technologies Expands Mobile Key Capabilities With Acquisition of OpenKey

With OpenKey's robust access options and door lock partnerships, Canary further expands its coverage for mobile keys to additional door lock models and manufacturers. This acquisition will allow even more global hoteliers to access Canary's extensive, AI-powered Guest Management System, which includes Mobile Check-In, AI Guest Messaging, Digital Tipping and Dynamic Upsells.

"This acquisition expands our Mobile Key offerings to be the most comprehensive on the market," said Harman Singh Narula, Co-founder and CEO of Canary Technologies. "We're investing in this technology to help hoteliers meet guest's rising expectations for mobile-first guest room access. Together, we're accelerating the transition to frictionless arrivals and a delightful hotel stay with our extensive solution set."

Founded in 2014, OpenKey helped pioneer mobile key access for hotels, resorts and casinos worldwide. Adding OpenKey's capabilities and coverage to Canary's #1 Guest Engagement Platform will accelerate the industry's adoption of mobile-first guest engagement.

"We've long admired Canary's innovation and leadership in the hotel technology industry," said Stephen Bodnar, CEO of OpenKey. "We're excited to come together to enable even more hotels to deliver a seamless, end-to-end digital guest journey experience."

This acquisition follows a year of major momentum for Canary Technologies. Most recently, the company was recognized with 9 HotelTech Awards, and was named to Deloitte's Fast 500 list for the second year in a row. The addition of OpenKey deepens Canary's product leadership and positions the company to meet the growing global demand for seamless, keyless hotel stays.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned recognition from Deloitte, Business Insider, Fast Company, the American Hospitality and Lodging Association, TravelTech Breakthrough, Hotel Visionary Awards and more.

For more information, visit https://canarytechnologies.com.

About OpenKey

In 2014, OpenKey set out to perfect mobile access. Since then, the OpenKey team has helped hotels and resorts around the world develop a guest experience they can enjoy as much as their guests do. We work with existing platforms to advance your property into an exciting new era of customer engagement. We provide a seamless transition to keyless entry, enabling a fully remote check-in, integrating with hotel- specific apps, and much more, all tailored to your property and your guests. For more information, please visit www.openkey.co.

