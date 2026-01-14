Canary's AI Voice Recognized as Best Hospitality Solution by HotelTechReport

Canary receives the top spot for HotelTechReports newest award category – Best Voice & Call Center Software – for its AI Voice solution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the industry's leading AI-powered Guest Management System, has been recognized as the Best Voice & Call Center Software in the 2026 HotelTechAwards by HotelTechReport. Introduced this year, the award spotlights the industry's top innovators in call management and routing services.

This win highlights the impact of Canary's AI Voice, a fully integrated voice automation solution that answers calls and resolves guest requests 24/7. With it, hotels reduce hold times, automate responses to common guest questions and intelligently route calls for faster, more consistent service.

The award also underscores Canary's rapid innovation in omnichannel AI — including AI Voice, AI Webchat and AI Messaging — which power instant, personalized responses to guests over text, calls and web chats.

"We're thrilled to see excitement across hospitality for our AI Voice solutions," said Harman Singh Narula, Co-founder and CEO of Canary Technologies. "We're seeing customers transform operations and better manage call volume both to the property and the call center. This award recognizes the advancements we're delivering with our AI solutions for smarter automation and more personalized service."

With the introduction of this category, HotelTechReport highlights the growing importance of AI communications in hospitality. Canary's AI Voice is already live with leading hotels, management companies and global brands such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Hoteliers with AI Voice see more direct bookings and upsells revenue, operational efficiency gains and instant, personalized service for guests.

This award is one of nine HotelTechAwards Canary received this year, including Best Guest Experience Platform, Best Guest Messaging Software, and Best Contactless Check-In.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned recognition from Deloitte, Business Insider, Fast Company, the American Hospitality and Lodging Association, TravelTech Breakthrough and more.

For more information, visit www.canarytechnologies.com.

SOURCE Canary Technologies