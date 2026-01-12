HotelTechAwards Names Canary Technologies the Best Guest Experience System

Canary is named the top solution across 9 hospitality tech categories by 25,000+ global hoteliers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the award-winning global leader in hotel guest management technology, swept this year's HotelTechAwards with nine wins across key categories.

Hosted by HotelTechReport, the HotelTechAwards are the only awards based on verified hotelier reviews in the industry. Nearly one million hoteliers from over 100 countries visited HotelTechReport during the awards period to provide feedback and share performance data.

Canary earned top honors in the following categories:

Best Hotel Guest Experience Platform

Best Guest Messaging Software

Best Upselling Software

Best Voice Bot & Call Center Software

Best Contactless Check-In

Best Cyber Security & Fraud Prevention

Prevention Best Digital Tipping Solution

Best Hotel Chatbots Finalist

Top 10 Hotelier's Choice Award

Top 10 Best Places to Work

With back-to-back wins across every major category, Canary has solidified its position as the market's standout leader in delivering solutions that modernize hotel operations, enhance the guest experience and drive measurable results.

This year's honors introduced the first award for Best Voice Bot & Call Center Software, which recognized Canary's AI Voice solution. AI Voice answers every phone call for hotels, managing requests autonomously and seamlessly handing off complex matters to staff. Canary's customers using this innovation are improving operational efficiency while capturing more direct bookings and upsells.

"We're proud to lead the next generation of AI-powered hotel technology," said SJ Sawhney, Co-founder and President of Canary Technologies. "These nine HotelTechAwards reflect the incredible work our team and customers do every day to elevate hospitality. The industry has spoken: Canary is the go-to platform for hotels to drive revenue, streamline operations and delight guests."

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned accolades such as Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023, the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500, and Business Insider's 2025 list of Companies Most Likely to Become a Tech Unicorn.

