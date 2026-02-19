Omni Hotels & Resorts Modernizes Guest Engagement With Canary Technologies

Iconic hospitality brand modernizes guest communication and in-stay engagement across 50+ destinations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the award-winning global leader in hotel guest management technology, announced today that Omni Hotels & Resorts has selected Canary to enhance the in-stay guest experience. Omni will leverage Canary's Guest Experience Platform across its portfolio to create more connected, personalized stays for every guest.

Omni Hotels & Resorts operates in more than 50 unique destinations across the United States, delivering upscale hospitality rooted in local culture and service excellence. By adopting Canary, Omni is modernizing how guests access information and interact with hotel teams, while relieving staff of repetitive day-to-day tasks.

"Omni Hotels & Resorts is focused on delivering thoughtful, memorable experiences at scale," said DJ Singh, VP of Global Sales at Canary Technologies. "With Canary's AI Guest Messaging and Digital Compendium, Omni will engage guests in real time, reduce friction and ensure guests can always get the answers they need while freeing teams to focus on in-person service."

With Canary's AI Guest Messaging, Omni will use SMS, WhatsApp and other preferred channels to communicate with guests instantly across 100+ languages. Canary's Digital Compendium provides a centralized, mobile-friendly hub for hotel information, amenities and services, reducing inbound questions by making it easier for guests to find what they need throughout their stay.

"At Omni Hotels & Resorts, our goal is to create experiences that feel seamless, personal, and rooted in genuine service," said Gustaaf Schrils, CIO at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Canary helps us extend that commitment by making information more accessible and communication more responsive, while giving staff more time to make meaningful connections."

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned recognition from Deloitte, Business Insider, Fast Company, the American Hospitality and Lodging Association, TravelTech Breakthrough and more.

For more information, visit https://www.canarytechnologies.com.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts is a leading luxury hospitality brand operating in more than 50 unique destinations across the United States. Known for its distinctive properties, locally inspired experiences, and commitment to service, Omni creates memorable stays that connect guests to the culture and character of each destination. Learn more at https://www.omnihotels.com .

SOURCE Canary Technologies