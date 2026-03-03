Canary Technologies Launches First-of-Its-Kind Hospitality AI Agent Studio

Hospitality AI Agent Studio lets hotels create, customize and deploy AI agents across their organization.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the global leader in hotel guest engagement technology, today announced the launch of Hospitality AI Agent Studio, the industry's first hospitality-specific AI agent builder. The studio gives hoteliers tools to configure, build and deploy agents specific to the needs of their operations.

Hospitality AI Agent Studio is built on Canary's industry-leading AI platform, currently utilized by thousands of hotels and powering millions of guest touchpoints across the globe. Hoteliers can configure pre-built agent templates — including Front Desk, Concierge, Central Reservations, and more — or custom-build agents to deploy across their operations.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping how hotels operate and serve guests," said SJ Sawhney, Co-founder and President at Canary Technologies. "In addition to delivering AI-powered tools, we are giving hoteliers the ability to design and deploy their own intelligent agents across their operations. We're excited to help usher in this new era for agentic AI in hospitality."

Canary's existing connectivity across the hotel tech ecosystem provides hoteliers with the ability to quickly create and launch end-to-end agentic workflows across their organization.

In addition to Canary's existing hospitality-specific agents, AI Agent Studio lets teams configure custom workflows aligned with brand standards, operational procedures and existing systems. Hoteliers can build workflows for tasks ranging from operations and reservations to sales and marketing, all from one central platform.

Hospitality AI Agent Studio can be leveraged for on-property or above property use cases to serve guests, staff, owners, internal stakeholders and partners. Out-of-the-box solutions allow partners to get up and running quickly. The studio allows teams to craft their own experiences with full control.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned recognition from Deloitte, Business Insider, Fast Company, the American Hospitality and Lodging Association, TravelTech Breakthrough, Hotel Visionary Awards and more.

For more information, visit https://canarytechnologies.com .

SOURCE Canary Technologies