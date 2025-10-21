Canary Technologies Launches AI-Powered Sales & Catering Payments Hub for Hotels

Canary's platform lets Sales & Catering teams close business faster and easily get paid.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the hospitality industry's leading hotel management platform, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Sales & Catering Payments Hub, making it drastically faster for hotels to manage and close sales and event contracts.

With this platform, Canary automates and streamlines hotel sales, events and finance team workflows for greater efficiency and cost savings. Hotel teams close deals faster and easily collect payments. Through a personalized digital dashboard, clients pay with card or ACH, leading to significant savings on processing fees. Sales teams gain more time to drive business for their properties, while finance teams reconcile payments quickly and at lower cost.

The new platform reinforces Canary's leadership in Sales & Catering workflows and extends award-winning capabilities already relied on by tens of thousands of hotels worldwide.

"Sales processes in hotels have long been bogged down by mundane manual data entry and administrative work, leaving less time for closing business," said SJ Sawhney, Co-Founder and President of Canary Technologies. "With Canary's Sales & Catering Payments Hub, hotels leverage Canary AI to close deals faster, elevate client engagement and keep revenue flowing."

Catering and events can make up 25-50% of total revenue in full-service hotels. Streamlining contracting and payments directly impacts a hotel's bottom line.

Canary's AI-powered Sales & Catering Payments Hub is available immediately and integrates seamlessly with the company's all-in-one Guest Journey Platform. To learn more, visit Canary today .

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, boost revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced AI model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by 20,000+ hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers top brands like Marriott, Four Seasons, and Wyndham. Recognized as an industry innovator by Fast Company, Deloitte, and Business Insider. Learn more at https://canarytechnologies.com.

