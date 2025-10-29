Canary Technologies Wins American Hotel & Lodging Association Tech Acceleration Award

This industry award celebrates Canary as the top vendor leading innovation across the hospitality sector.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the award-winning AI-powered Guest Management System for hospitality, has been named the winner of the American Hotel & Lodging Association's (AHLA) Technology Acceleration Award.

The award, voted on by AHLA's T100 leadership team, recognizes the most impactful adoption and use of Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) standards and best practices. Canary and its AI-powered Guest Management System platform was recognized for utilizing HTNG AI for Hospitality best practices to automate guest communications across voice, chat, and messaging platforms.

The recognition further solidifies Canary's role as a strategic technology partner to the world's leading hotel brands and underscores its leadership in driving AI adoption in hotels across the globe.

"AI is ushering in a new era of hospitality, where technology amplifies the human touch and elevates every guest interaction," said Harman Singh Narula, CEO and Co-founder of Canary Technologies. "At Canary, we're defining a new standard where intelligent technology drives speed, personalization and genuine connection throughout the guest journey. This recognition reflects the transformation already underway as hospitality evolves through AI purpose-built for hotels."

Canary's AI-powered Guest Management System includes AI Guest Messaging, AI Voice and AI Webchat, which make it possible for hotels to automate common inquiries, increase revenue and provide a modern guest experience through personalization. Trusted by more than 20,000 hotels around the world, Canary partners with some of the world's biggest brands, including Marriott International, BWH Hotels and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

"The Technology Acceleration Award celebrates companies setting a new benchmark for innovation in hospitality," said David Sjolander, VP, HTNG Operations at AHLA. "Canary Technologies exemplifies what's possible when purpose-built AI is applied thoughtfully and strategically. Their commitment to advancing HTNG standards and delivering real-world impact for hoteliers makes them a standout in the industry's ongoing digital transformation."

From managing guest inquiries to reducing front desk workloads, Canary AI drives efficiency, scales hotel communication and enables more personalized guest interactions. To learn more about Canary AI, visit our website .

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned accolades such as Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023, the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500, and Business Insider's 2025 list of Companies Most Likely to Become a Tech Unicorn.

