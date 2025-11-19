Canary Technologies Named to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte recognizes Canary as one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies for a second consecutive year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies today announced that it has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now its 31st year.

This marks the second consecutive year Canary Technologies has earned a spot on the list, underscoring both its rapid growth and the industry's accelerating shift toward AI-powered guest engagement worldwide.

"We're honored to again be recognized among the fastest-growing technology companies," said CEO and Co-founder Harman Singh Narula said. "This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless drive and the rising demand for guest-facing technology in hospitality. Canary's AI-powered platform modernizes the guest experience, boosts revenue and automates more admin tasks than ever before."

Canary's growth has been fueled by its partnerships with the world's leading hotel brands — including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels and Intercontinental Hotel Group. These companies rely on Canary to elevate the guest experience, drive revenue and streamline operations across thousands of properties.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned accolades such as Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023, the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500, and Business Insider's 2025 list of Companies Most Likely to Become a Tech Unicorn.

