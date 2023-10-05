Canary Technologies to Power Wyndham's New AI-Enabled Guest Engagement Platform

News provided by

Canary Technologies

05 Oct, 2023, 16:02 ET

Rollout to 6,000+ hotels marks one the largest deployments of guest-facing AI in hospitality

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies today announced a new partnership with hotel franchisor Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Wyndham tapped Canary to power the company's new AI-enabled Guest Engagement Platform. The platform will be deployed at more than 6,000 U.S. and Canadian hotels, making it one of the largest rollouts of guest-facing AI technology in hospitality.

"The hospitality industry is undergoing a digital transformation as modern travelers increasingly expect seamless digital experiences from the moment they book to when they check out," said Harman Singh Narula, Co-Founder & CEO of Canary Technologies. "In parallel, owners continue to seek ways to drive their bottom line while delivering on new guest demands. As a result, a unified digital guest journey has become a core component of the hotel tech stack. We are excited to partner with Wyndham on powering their Guest Engagement Platform as this collaboration is a synergy of two brands working towards a more dynamic and digital future in hospitality."

Designed to help elevate the guest experience while increasing hotel revenue, the platform includes Canary's Mobile Check-In, Mobile Checkout, Dynamic Upsell, and Guest Messaging products, which are powered by Canary Hospitality AI. Benefits for Wyndham franchisees include: a streamlined check-in and checkout process that reduces wait times as well as fraud (eliminating the need to manually exchange credit cards, IDs, or registration forms); the ability to boost revenue by offering guests upgrades and add-on amenities, from booking all the way through checkout; and enabling front desk and concierge teams to easily communicate with hotel guests at scale, saving valuable time through automated, broadcast, and direct messages.

"As the world's largest hotel franchisor, we're always looking for new ways to help our franchisees operate a more efficient and more profitable hotel," said Scott Strickland, EVP & Chief Information Officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Whether it's helping hoteliers free up time to focus on offering personalized guest services through a more streamlined check-in process or gathering valuable feedback upon checkout, through Canary and their offerings, we're harnessing the power of technology to empower franchisees and in turn, further delight guests. It's all part of what we call The Wyndham Advantage."

About Canary Technologies
Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management System. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 75 countries, including leading global brands, such as Four Seasons, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary's solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary's guest platform includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Upsells, Guest Messaging, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.

SOURCE Canary Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.