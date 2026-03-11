Cancel For Any Reason Insurance Is Having a Moment In 2026, Squaremouth Explains Why

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three months into 2026, several global events have already upended travel plans and left many uncertain about their upcoming trips. From the ongoing government shutdown to the unrest in the Middle East, travelers are increasingly prioritizing flexibility when planning.

According to Squaremouth, interest in Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage has surged roughly 27% since the start of March amid recent global events.

Despite its name, the add-on offers more flexibility than travelers may realize, extending well beyond impulsive cancellations. This benefit functions as an extension of standard cancellation coverage, allowing travelers to cancel for reasons standard policies typically exclude and still receive partial reimbursement for prepaid, non-refundable trip costs.

While exact exclusions vary by policy and provider, common scenarios where standard coverage may fall short, and CFAR can step in, include:

Unsafe travel conditions, but no official government closures or travel bans

Voluntary job changes or schedule conflicts

Traveling despite receiving a doctor's orders to remain home

Events that were known and foreseen before the policy was purchased, such as winter storms, hurricanes, and government shutdowns

Government-mandated airspace closures due to military action

Visiting regions with level 4 travel advisories

Financial constraints that arise after a trip is booked

Simply changing your mind and deciding not to travel

"Travel insurance policies with the CFAR upgrade provide the most flexibility to cancel your trip," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "This upgrade typically increases a policy's cost by about 40% to 50%, but we've already seen how valuable that added flexibility can be for travelers affected by major events in 2026."

Important Eligibility Requirements

"Travelers need to know that CFAR is not a standalone policy and is only available as an upgrade to a comprehensive plan," Valdez continues. "In most cases, it must be purchased within 14 to 21 days of your initial trip deposit, depending on the provider."

"That said, while this may be the only benefit that provides flexibility where standard coverage falls short, it does have limitations. CFAR typically reimburses between 50% and 75% of prepaid, non-refundable trip costs, requires travelers to insure 100% of their trip expenses, and generally requires cancellation at least two to three days before departure," she adds.

As global events continue to impact travel in 2026, Squaremouth encourages travelers to consider adding CFAR to their coverage for greater flexibility and financial protection.

