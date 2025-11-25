Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting on 15 December 2025

KISTA, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors ("Sivers" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to cancel the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 15 December 2025. The decision follows a notification from Achilles Capital AB ("Achilles") that it has withdrawn its request for an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Sivers previously convened the Extraordinary General Meeting at the request of Achilles. While the withdrawal of the Extraordinary General Meeting by Achilles is welcomed, it is important to note that the company informed Achilles on November 17, 2025, that it had not met the 10% ownership requirement and that Achilles was to provide proof of meeting this threshold. This proof has not been provided so far.

The Nomination Committee, except for Jörgen Durban, appointed by Achilles, did not approve Achilles' proposed change, and the Board did not support that proposed change either. Furthermore, the company has received significant support from shareholders for the Nomination Committee's position.

As that request has now been withdrawn, the Board has determined that there is no longer a basis for holding the meeting.

No further action is required from shareholders in relation to the cancelled meeting.

