Sivers Semiconductors Enters Into Production Partnership with Tachyon Networks to Accelerate Next Generation Fixed Wireless Access with 28GHz Antenna Modules

Strategic Collaboration Uses Sivers' TRB02801 Integrated Circuit to Power Tachyon's Innovative Millimeter-Wave Solution

KISTA, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a mass-production purchase order agreement valued at approximately $3 million with Tachyon Networks Inc. ("Tachyon"), a pioneering provider of affordable fixed wireless and connectivity solutions, for 28GHz antenna modules.

Sivers' cutting-edge antenna modules are central to Tachyon's innovative approach, enabling an affordable, disruptive solution that leverages Tachyon's extensive mmWave experience to extend high-speed connectivity. The modules incorporate Sivers' TRB02801 beamforming transceiver, enabling millimeter-wave (mmWave) fixed wireless access (FWA) applications, an emerging transformative platform in mmWave technology.

"Our partnership with Tachyon highlights Sivers' leadership in the FWA space and demonstrates how our technology can deliver high-speed, reliable mmWave connectivity at scale," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director of the Wireless Business Unit, Sivers Semiconductors. "Together, we're delivering a solution that makes advanced wireless networks more accessible, efficient, and practical for urban, suburban, and enterprise environments that have traditionally been underrepresented."

Sivers' TRB02801 delivers a high-performance 28GHz RFIC for mmWave applications, supporting the full 24.25-29.5 GHz range with data rates up to 5 Gbit/s. It features 32-channel beamforming and beam-steering, maximizing signal gain and coverage while maintaining low power consumption. With support for Zero-IF and IF baseband interfaces, it integrates easily with any 5G mmWave or Wi-Fi modem. Its flexible design enables use across multiple markets and frequency bands, making it ideal for dense urban deployments and high-capacity fixed wireless networks.

"This collaboration is about more than technology, it's about unlocking the full potential of the 28GHz band, delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches," said Harold Bledsoe, CEO of Tachyon Networks. "Together, we're creating solutions that are scalable, cost-effective, and practical, bringing advanced mmWave networks to a broader range of users and markets."

Tachyon uses a novel approach to set a new bar in cost-effective multi-gigabit Point to Point (PTP) and Point to Multipoint (PMP) network deployments. Shipments are scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with integration and deployment across Tachyon's network throughout the year. Additional orders are expected in late 2026 to support deployments in 2027 and beyond. Both companies will continue collaborating to advance mmWave solutions that meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity worldwide.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

About Tachyon Networks

Tachyon Networks designs and manufactures affordable, high-performance solutions for the fixed wireless access market including multi-gigabit outdoor wireless devices in the mmWave bands (24GHz-71GHz), multi-gigabit switches, and related products. Tachyon Networks' products enable ISPs, MSPs and other operators to rapidly deploy multi-gigabit connectivity for various applications include Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), video surveillance connectivity, and other reliable, high bandwidth needs. For additional information, please visit tachyon-networks.com.

