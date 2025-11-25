Sivers Semiconductors and Doosan Partner to Develop Leading-Edge Ka-Band SATCOM Antenna Panels

Collaboration aims to advance scalable electronically steerable array (ESA) technology for Korea's strategic satellite communications ecosystem

KISTA, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a new collaboration with Doosan Corporation, a global leader in advanced materials and manufacturing solutions, to develop scalable electronically steerable array (ESA) panels in the Ka-band for satellite communications (SATCOM). The contract, valued at USD $1.5 million, will fund the design and development of these advanced antenna systems, powered by Sivers' upcoming broad-market Ka-band SATCOM beamforming integrated circuits (BFICs).

"Our strategic collaboration with Doosan marks an important milestone for Sivers as we expand our footprint in the global SATCOM market," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Our Ka-band BFICs deliver industry-leading efficiency and performance, enabling multi-beam, multi-orbit connectivity that is essential for future SATCOM systems. With the addition of Doosan's advanced manufacturing and system integration capabilities, our technology can achieve new levels of scalability and reliability in ESA architectures."

Under the agreement, Sivers will supply its industry-leading Ka-band SATCOM BFICs - highly-integrated front-end chips that offer high transmit output power, low receive noise figure and best-in-class energy efficiency. These BFICs enable simultaneous multi-beam operation, allowing communication with multiple satellites across multiple orbits, and support 'make-before-break' handover to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for both fixed and mobile SATCOM terminals. Sivers will also develop the scalable electronically-steered antenna (ESA) panels, leveraging its extensive in-house experience in large-scale antenna array design.

Doosan will lead manufacturing and system testing for the ESA panels, combining its established expertise in high-precision fabrication with Sivers' state-of-the-art semiconductor innovation. The resulting solution is designed to be easily scalable, from smaller, low-power terminals to larger, high-performance gateways, supporting the growing demand for flexible, high-throughput SATCOM systems.

"Partnering with Doosan allows us to accelerate the development of scalable, energy-efficient SATCOM platforms built on Sivers' proven beamforming technology," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director - Wireless Business Unit, Sivers Semiconductor. "Doosan's strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities make them an ideal partner as we work together to deliver high-performance antenna solutions for the next generation of satellite communications."

The collaboration marks the first step in a broader partnership between Sivers and Doosan aimed at supporting Korea's emerging SATCOM infrastructure and the global expansion of advanced antenna technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

About Doosan Corporation

Doosan Corporation is a global provider of copper clad laminates(CCL), a base material of advanced IC package substrates as well as printed circuit boards(PCB) for every electronics.

Through technological innovation, Doosan expanding business areas beyond CCL to 5G mmWave communications, high-speed networks equipment, AI, and autonomous EVs.

Furthermore, Doosan is preparing to provide antenna modules for satellite communication, strengthening its position in the evolving field of connectivity. For additional information, please visit us at: https://www.doosanelectromaterials.com/en

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

[email protected]

Company Contact

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO and Head of Investors Relations

[email protected]

