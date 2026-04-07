CANCER-FIGHTING COFFEE CEO IS NOW FIGHTING AI WITH BLOCKCHAIN

The man fighting cancer with Artemisia annua-infused coffee is now building the one thing AI can't forge: proof of where something actually came from.

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Maust, chief executive of ArtemiLife and founder of creative agency Mighty, is announcing the simultaneous launch of three ventures targeting some of the most pressing problems facing businesses and consumers today: the inability to prove true origin in an age of artificial intelligence, the lack of real-time audience intelligence tools outside major corporations, and a reservation booking experience that has gone largely unchanged for more than a decade.

Adam Maust, CEO of ArtemiLife and a founder of Mighty and Cargostak.

The announcement comes as ArtemiLife's coffee product, ArtemiCafe Decaf, finalizes a Phase 2 prostate clinical trial at the University of Kentucky's Markey Cancer Center following a successful Phase 1 ovarian cancer trial that established the product's safety and tolerability. ArtemiCafe Decaf contains Artemisia annua, a plant with documented anti-cancer properties currently being evaluated as a maintenance therapy for prostate cancer patients.

Maust serves as chief marketing officer and founding advisor of Cargostak, a blockchain authentication platform founded by Michael Maj and Joseph Kelley that creates tamper-proof, verifiable records for physical and digital assets. As AI makes it increasingly easy to fabricate origin, Cargostak does the opposite, using patent-protected infrastructure to establish immutable proof of origin and derivative version history that cannot be altered, replicated, or generated after the fact.

Cargostak is now expanding into healthcare, where its technology is being integrated into medical imaging ecosystems to give patients direct ownership of their personal health data and images. The system is designed to replace fragmented, costly legacy platforms with a secure, patient-first alternative that significantly reduces overhead for providers while returning control of sensitive records to patients themselves.

Also launching this August, Brushfire is Maust's proprietary audience intelligence platform that tracks real-time sentiment and behavioral trends across industries and demographic segments. Unlike traditional research that delivers findings weeks after the relevant moment has passed, Brushfire gives organizations a live picture of what their audiences are thinking continuously, and within minutes.

Mighty Seats, launching this summer, is a reservations platform that integrates real maps, real-time weather data, and intelligent conditional add-ons into the booking experience. Guests can view their table or seat before booking, see ranked sunset views, and receive automatic add-on options such as a blanket for outdoor seating when temperatures drop below 60 degrees, responding to actual conditions rather than static floor plans. While the dominant reservation platforms have seen little meaningful evolution in years, Mighty Seats is designed to give consumers a richer experience and return pricing control and revenue to the venues that earn it.

"The most exciting opportunities we've found came from original thinking and perspectives nobody else had. We're not waiting for Silicon Valley to solve these problems. We never needed them to," Maust said.

Maust's work extends beyond these launches. He is co-producer of Just In Time, an original Broadway production, and producer of The Happiest Man on Earth, which opened in London and Denver. As a shareholder and brand partner of IK Start USA, the American entity of Norwegian football club IK Start, founded in 1905 and promoted to Norway's Eliteserien last year, Maust's agency Mighty designed the club's kits, apparel, and stadium signage.

ABOUT ARTEMILIFE ArtemiLife produces ArtemiCafe Decaf, a commercially available decaffeinated coffee containing Artemisia annua currently in Phase 2 clinical trials at the University of Kentucky's Markey Cancer Center. artemilife.com

ABOUT CARGOSTAK Cargostak is a blockchain-anchored provenance and authentication platform founded by Michael Maj and Joseph Kelley. Its patent-protected Permanent Record Identifier creates tamper-proof, identity-verified records and derivative version history for physical and digital assets across industries including healthcare, creative IP, supply chain, and compliance. cargostak.com

ABOUT BRUSHFIRE Brushfire is a real-time audience intelligence platform that continuously tracks sentiment, behavioral trends, and emerging narratives across any industry or demographic segment. Launching Summer 2026. brushfireresearch.com

ABOUT MIGHTY SEATS Mighty Seats is a next-generation reservations platform integrating real maps, real-time weather data, and intelligent conditional add-ons for restaurants, hospitality venues, and outdoor event spaces. Launching Summer 2026. mightyones.com

ABOUT MIGHTY Mighty is a full-service creative agency and venture studio delivering brand strategy, product development, and launch execution across health, sports, entertainment, hospitality, and commercial sectors. mightyones.com

Mightyones.com

SOURCE Mighty