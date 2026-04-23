Mighty Expands Membership Marketplace With New Partners and AI-Powered Tools for Small Businesses Across the United States and Canada

The growing marketplace now features 100+ savings programs across 17 categories, including new AI services to help small businesses compete at scale, all for a $199 annual membership

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty today announced a significant expansion of its Mighty Membership Marketplace, adding new partners and categories to the small business membership platform that gives business owners access to 100+ curated savings programs and business tools through one $199 annual membership. Learn more at JoinMighty.com.

The expanded Marketplace continues to grow with trusted partners across core business categories, now spanning 17 areas from travel and insurance to marketing, logistics, and technology. The latest additions bring AI-powered tools and services into the mix, helping small businesses discover and adopt emerging technology at competitive rates. In select markets, Mighty's network of authorized representatives offers optional in-person support to help eligible businesses get started and activate Marketplace benefits.

Key Facts

Annual membership $199 per year Availability United States and Canada Includes 100+ savings programs and business tools Categories 17 categories including AI, travel, insurance, telecom, marketing, logistics, and technology Featured partners Google, FedEx, Verizon Business, Ooma, Bill, Get In The Loop, and more Support Optional help from authorized Mighty representatives in select markets

"Small businesses are being asked to do more with less, and most owners don't have time to hunt for savings across dozens of vendors. As we continue to expand the Mighty Membership Marketplace and bring on new partners, our goal stays the same: give small business owners one place to find meaningful savings and practical tools, from everyday essentials to AI-powered services, so they can keep more money in the business and stay ahead of the curve."

Nick Cannone, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Mighty

A growing marketplace built for real small business needs

Running a small business often means managing rising costs, vendor sprawl, and limited time to evaluate new tools. The Mighty Membership Marketplace is designed to simplify that experience by curating programs and savings across core operating categories that businesses use every day.

Marketplace partners now include programs from Google, FedEx, Verizon Business, Ooma, and Bill, along with additional partners across business essentials and everyday operating needs.

Helping small businesses discover and adopt AI

As artificial intelligence reshapes how businesses operate, many small business owners face a growing challenge: knowing where to start and how to access AI tools without enterprise-level budgets. The Mighty Membership Marketplace now includes a dedicated AI category, giving members access to curated AI services at competitive rates.

Among the first AI partners in the Marketplace is Get In The Loop, a service designed to help small businesses identify, evaluate, and adopt AI solutions that fit their specific needs and budget. Whether it's automating routine tasks, improving customer engagement, or streamlining operations, Mighty is committed to making AI accessible and affordable for the businesses that need it most.

How it works

Join Mighty Membership for $199 per year Browse the Marketplace by category and business need Activate benefits and start saving with participating partners

What's included in Mighty Membership Marketplace

The Marketplace includes 50+ programs across 17 categories:

• Automotive • Legal & Insurance • Energy & Utilities • Lifestyle & Gifts • Entertainment • Marketing & Growth • Finance & Accounting • Media & Subscriptions • Food & Hospitality • Office, Print & Promo • Hardware & Devices • Shipping & Logistics • Health & Wellness • Software & Productivity • IT & Security • Travel & Transportation • Learning & Development



Availability

The Mighty Membership Marketplace is available now to eligible businesses across the United States and Canada. To learn more or join, visit JoinMighty.com.

FAQ: Mighty Membership Marketplace

For Editors and Readers

What is the Mighty Membership Marketplace?

The Mighty Membership Marketplace is a $199 annual membership that gives small businesses access to 50+ curated savings programs and business tools across 17 operating categories, including a dedicated AI category.

Who is the Marketplace for?

It is designed for small and mid-sized businesses looking to reduce operating costs and simplify how they discover and activate savings programs and tools.

How much does Mighty Membership cost?

Mighty Membership is $199 per year.

What types of savings programs are included?

Offers span 17 categories including automotive, AI, finance, insurance, telecom, marketing, logistics, technology, and more, with programs from participating partners in each category.

What AI services are available in the Marketplace?

The Marketplace includes a dedicated AI category to help small businesses discover and adopt AI services at competitive rates. Get In The Loop is among the first partners helping businesses identify, evaluate, and implement AI solutions tailored to their needs.

Where is Mighty Membership Marketplace available?

Mighty Membership Marketplace is available to eligible businesses across the United States and Canada.

How do businesses get help using the Marketplace?

Mighty provides optional support through authorized representatives in select markets to help businesses get started and navigate available offers.

How do I join Mighty Membership Marketplace?

Businesses can learn more and join at JoinMighty.com.

About Mighty

Mighty helps small businesses access big-company advantages through a membership marketplace of curated savings programs, business tools, and partner offers. From everyday essentials to AI-powered services, Mighty helps members reduce costs and operate more efficiently across 17 categories. In select markets, Mighty offers optional hands-on support through its network of authorized representatives.

Big Wins for Small Business.

Media Contact

Ashley Gibbons

Marketing Director, Mighty

[email protected]

joinmighty.com

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SOURCE Mighty