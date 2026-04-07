Cancer Nursing Today Now Accepting Nominations for the Fourth Annual CARE Award

Award Recognizes Oncology Nurses, Advanced Practitioners

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Nursing Today, a Formedics property, is now accepting nominations for the Fourth Annual Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award, which honors oncology nurses and advanced practitioners who shape and deliver vital cancer care across the continuum.

Established in 2023, the award provides healthcare professionals with a platform to honor the strength, dedication, and resilience of their nursing and advanced practice colleagues. Nurses and advanced practitioners in all areas of practice along the cancer care continuum are eligible for nomination.

Click here to nominate a colleague.

"Oncology nurses and advanced practitioners provide the clinical excellence, empathy, and continuity that are foundational to quality oncology care," said Helen Moran, chief content and product officer at Formedics. "With the debut of the Fourth Annual Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award, we're proud to offer a platform for healthcare professionals to honor the oncology nurses and advanced practitioners who make an immeasurable difference in countless lives every day."

The CARE Award recognizes an oncology nurse or advanced practitioner who demonstrates:

Commitment to professional growth





Attention and dedication to role modeling





Resilience in uncertain and strenuous times





Emotional intelligence in every situation

In its first three years, the CARE Award garnered numerous nominations and thousands of votes for finalists.

"Each year, we're proud to see the CARE Award garner heartfelt nominations that truly demonstrate the dedication, strength, resilience, and emotional intelligence of oncology nurses and advanced practitioners across the cancer care continuum," said Cecilia Brown, senior managing editor of oncology at Formedics. "We encourage healthcare professionals to consider nominating a colleague who demonstrates daily dedication to quality cancer care."

The winner of the Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award receives a prize (valued at $1,000) and is recognized by Cancer Nursing Today for their commitment.

"I've seen firsthand how powerful it can be when clinicians recognize each other," said 2025 CARE Award Recipient Faith Selchick, DNP, RN, AGNP-BC, AOCNP, OCN, assistant vice president of Cancer Services of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, Western Region. "If you know a colleague whose work has made a meaningful impact on patients, families, or their colleagues, I encourage you to take a moment and nominate them. Recognition matters and sharing those stories helps highlight the incredible work that is happening in oncology care every day."

A blinded selection committee of oncology nurses and advanced practitioners will review nominations to select finalists, who will be announced and advanced to a public voting process in August 2026.

About Cancer Nursing Today

Cancer Nursing Today is an online news source that unifies nonphysician care team members by equally serving both nurses and advanced practitioners in oncology. The platform mirrors the real-world collaboration among these professionals, with the goal of advancing oncology care by promoting how nurses and advanced practitioners partner to achieve enhanced patient outcomes and quality of life. The robust digital platform curates cutting-edge cancer research, interviews, conference proceedings, practice updates, and more to serve these oncology professionals throughout their careers and education. Learn more at www.cancernursingtoday.com.

About Formedics

Formedics is a healthcare media and engagement company built around physician communities. We create platforms where clinicians connect, collaborate, and learn from one another through peer-led content, professional discussion, live events, and point-of-care experiences integrated into the clinical workflow. By combining trusted clinician voices with a connected omnichannel ecosystem, Formedics helps pharmaceutical and life science companies engage healthcare professionals in more meaningful ways while giving clinicians spaces to share knowledge and shape the future of medicine. Founded in 2024, Formedics unites the strengths of Figure 1, Mashup Media, AMC Media Group, and Physician's Weekly to create a comprehensive ecosystem for healthcare professional education. For more information, visit www.formedics.com.

SOURCE Formedics, LLC