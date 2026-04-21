Formedics Welcomes Steve Gordon as Chief Legal Officer, Supporting Growth and Innovation Strategy

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formedics, a leading healthcare media and physician engagement company, today announced the appointment of Steve Gordon as Chief Legal Officer. With more than 25 years of experience as a strategic legal leader across high-growth life sciences, media, and technology companies, Mr. Gordon will oversee all legal, regulatory, and compliance matters to support the growth and innovation of Formedics' integrated engagement ecosystem for healthcare professionals (HCPs). He will report to Formedics CEO Greg Jackson.

"Steve brings a rare combination of deep legal expertise and strategic business acumen that will be critical as Formedics continues to grow and innovate," said Mr. Jackson. "His experience navigating complex regulatory environments, scaling organizations, and supporting innovation across healthcare and technology will help ensure we remain well-positioned to deliver value to both our HCP communities and industry partners."

Formedics delivers a dynamic, integrated knowledge platform where HCPs connect, collaborate, and learn through peer-driven discussions with leading experts, key opinion leaders, and specialized micro-communities. The company provides pharmaceutical brands with powerful opportunities to engage with more than 1.5 million verified, targeted HCPs across digital, point-of-care, and live event channels.

Mr. Gordon's leadership will be instrumental as the company advances its integrated platform, bringing together peer-driven content, omnichannel engagement, and AI-enabled insights to enhance HCP collaboration and learning.

"Formedics is building a truly differentiated platform at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and community," said Mr. Gordon. "I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment to help support its mission to enable meaningful collaboration and knowledge exchange among HCPs, while delivering innovative, compliant solutions for industry partners."

Mr. Gordon joins Formedics from Avantor, where he led the Global Commercial Legal team, supporting a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical, medical device, research, and advanced technology customers. Prior to that, he served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at TMRW Life Sciences, where he played a central role in scaling the business, securing FDA clearance for medical devices, and building the company's legal, regulatory, and compliance infrastructure.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Gordon held General Counsel and senior legal roles at Refinery29, Everyday Health, and Orbitz Worldwide. He began his legal career at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler.

Mr. Gordon holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a B.A. from Rutgers University.

About Formedics, LLC

Formedics is a healthcare media and engagement company built around physician communities. We create platforms where clinicians connect, collaborate, and learn from one another through peer-led content, professional discussion, live events, and point-of-care experiences integrated into the clinical workflow. By combining trusted clinician voices with a connected omnichannel ecosystem, Formedics helps pharmaceutical and life science companies engage healthcare professionals in more meaningful ways while giving clinicians spaces to share knowledge and shape the future of medicine. Founded in 2024, Formedics unites the strengths of Figure 1, Mashup Media, AMC Media Group, and Physician's Weekly to create a comprehensive ecosystem for HCP education. For more information, visit http://www.formedics.com.

SOURCE Formedics, LLC