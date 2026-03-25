Formedics Partners with The Immunobuddies to Deliver Strategic Market Expansion

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formedics, a leading healthcare media and physician engagement company, is strategically expanding its footprint among community oncologists and oncology healthcare professionals through a new partnership with The Immunobuddies, a respected UK-based podcast platform specializing in immunotherapy and cancer care.

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Drawing on Formedics' extensive omnichannel ecosystem and established strengths in content distribution, audience development, and scalable commercial support, the collaboration will accelerate The Immunobuddies' entry into the U.S. market and link the platform to Formedics' network of over one million U.S. clinicians.

"The growing level of complexity in cancer immunotherapy demands that peer-led learning platforms evolve to meet clinicians' needs," said Formedics President Vincent Muehter. "The Immunobuddies platform stood out for the trust it has built with thousands of U.K. physicians through evidence-based discussions, peer-led insights, and a unique bridge to patients. With Formedics' robust ecosystem of physician microcommunities, we can extend their content to U.S. clinicians at scale, and accelerate opportunities for content engagement, live programming, and industry sponsorships."

The partnership will support The Immunobuddies expansion with podcast production and distribution across major podcast platforms, a dedicated content hub at DocWire News, strategic social media growth, amplification across Formedics' physician media channels, and development of live programming at major oncology conferences.

"Our commitment to content depth, platform accessibility, and practical relevance helped grow the The Immunobuddies podcast into an essential resource for U.K. oncology professionals," said co-founder Ricky Frazer, MB BCh, Professor.

"By partnering with Formedics, we can extend these vital discussions to U.S. clinicians, while exploring new content innovations and sponsorships that deepen the kind of peer-led engagement and knowledge-sharing that supports optimal patient outcomes," said co-founder Anna Olsson-Brown, PhD, Clinical Director, Clinical Cancer Services at Sussex Cancer Centre.

About Formedics, LLC

Formedics is a healthcare media and engagement company built around physician communities. We create platforms where clinicians connect, collaborate, and learn from one another through peer-led content, professional discussion, live events, and point-of-care experiences integrated into the clinical workflow. By combining trusted clinician voices with a connected omnichannel ecosystem, Formedics helps pharmaceutical and life science companies engage healthcare professionals in more meaningful ways while giving clinicians spaces to share knowledge and shape the future of medicine. Founded in 2024, Formedics unites the strengths of Figure 1, Mashup Media, AMC Media Group, and Physician's Weekly to create a comprehensive ecosystem for HCP education. For more information, visit http://www.formedics.com.

About The Immunobuddies

The Immunobuddies is a physician-led podcast focused on the evolving landscape of cancer immunotherapy. Hosted by Ricky Frazer, MB BCh, and Anna Olsson-Brown, PhD, the podcast brings together leading experts to explore real-world dilemmas, clinical challenges, and emerging progress in the management of patients receiving immunotherapy. Through candid, peer-to-peer conversations, The Immunobuddies delivers practical insights to support informed clinical decision-making and improve patient care. For more information, visit https://www.docwirenews.com/page/immunobuddies.

SOURCE Formedics, LLC