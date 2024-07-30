Cancer Research in Space for Life on Earth: Five Projects Selected Through ISS National Lab Solicitation in Partnership With NASA

Inaugural Igniting Innovation research announcement is providing more than $7 million in funding to advance cancer research through space-based R&D

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, in partnership with NASA's Biological and Physical Sciences (BPS) division, jointly announced the selection of five projects through the inaugural Igniting Innovation solicitation for cancer and other disease-related research and technology development on the ISS. The projects, which were announced at the annual ISS Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) in Boston, will harness the unique microgravity environment to advance cancer research to benefit patients on Earth.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 2 million cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2024, and more than 600,000 people will die from the disease. Cancer and other disease-related research on the space station is critical not only to the ISS National Lab and NASA but also to the Biden-Harris administration and its Cancer Moonshot initiative. Through the inaugural Igniting Innovating solicitation, more than $7 million in total funding is being awarded to the selected research teams. Each team intends to fly multiple projects to the orbiting laboratory through this research announcement.

"Over the years, the space station has been a catalyst for biomedical research that has profound impacts on patient care on Earth," said Ray Lugo, chief executive officer for the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™, manager of the ISS National Lab. "Through this inaugural Igniting Innovation research announcement, the ISS National Lab and NASA focused funding efforts to specifically target cancer through space-based research, and we look forward to working with the selected projects as they push the boundaries of research and innovation to develop more effective therapeutics for those impacted by this devastating disease."

The selected projects are listed below:

This project seeks to produce cancer therapeutics in space using Janus base nanomaterials (JBNs) designed to target drug delivery to solid tumors, improving cancer treatment and reducing side effects. JBNs are formed by DNA-inspired building blocks that self-assemble. Producing JBNs in microgravity could make them more uniform, increasing both safety and efficacy. This would allow JBNs to carry larger amounts of drugs for more effective treatment. This project builds on prior space station research that Eascra and the conducted with support from Axiom Space to examine the use of . Arun Sharma , Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: This project aims to grow cardiac spheroids with blood vessels from induced pluripotent stem cells in space for cardiovascular disease modeling and to test how cancer drugs affect the heart. In space, cells grow into 3D structures that are more like cell growth in the body. Blood vessels may also grow better within the spheroids in microgravity. Space-grown cardiac spheroids could provide a better disease model to study cardiovascular disease and test cancer drug toxicity. Additionally, on Northrop Grumman's 21st Commercial Resupply Services mission (NG-21) to the ISS , slated for early August, the Cedars-Sinai team intends to launch a regenerative medicine investigation supporting the in-space manufacturing of stem cells, building on prior space studies .

This project aims to use microgravity to better understand how T cells work in order to develop new immunotherapy treatments for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. T cells are a type of white blood cell that play a key role in the immune system. Previous research has shown that microgravity induces changes in the structure and function of these cells. The team will study T cells in space to better understand what controls them, and results could lead to improved immunotherapy drugs that use the immune system to fight cancer. Shay Soker , Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM): This project seeks to use organoids created from cells recovered from colorectal cancer patients to see if chemotherapy works better in space, offering insight into improved chemotherapies. Microgravity causes changes in cancer cells that may make them more sensitive to chemotherapy. The team will study how spaceflight changes gene expression in the organoids to identify targets for new, more effective chemotherapy drugs. Results from this project could also lead to personalized cancer treatment. WFIRM is actively involved in research on the space station and will launch an investigation on NG-21 analyzing the behavior of engineered liver constructs, which could lead to in-space production of tissues for organ transplants on Earth.

All five research teams intend to work with ISS National Lab Commercial Service Provider Axiom Space, together with BioServe Space Technologies, who will provide engineering and logistical support to prepare the projects for spaceflight and successful operations on station.

"We are thrilled to support this critical in-space cancer research," said Lisa Carnell, director of NASA's Biological and Physical Sciences (BPS) division. "The unique microgravity environment of space offers incredible opportunities for researchers to study the effects of spaceflight stressors on human tissue. This research could be used not only to help protect crew health on long-duration missions but also to contribute to initiatives like the Cancer Moonshot and improved treatment options for patients here on Earth."

The final award of funding is contingent upon acceptance of legal terms and conditions between the recipients, the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™, which manages the ISS National Lab, and NASA's BPS division.

The ISS National Lab and NASA plan to announce the 2024 Igniting Innovation solicitation in August. This research announcement is focused on leveraging the space environment to address challenges that hinder progress in preventing, diagnosing, and treating the most challenging diseases of our time, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease.

