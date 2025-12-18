ISS National Lab Celebrates a Year of Innovation, Partnerships, and Progress in Low Earth Orbit

Record number of payloads launched, new pioneering programs, and unique collaborations underscore a year of advancements to further space-based R&D

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From launching a pioneering startup accelerator program to forging bold new partnerships, 2025 marked a year of innovation, impact, and historic milestones for the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®).

As humanity continues to look to space for solutions that improve life on Earth, the ISS National Lab stands at the forefront of advancing research that benefits our planet while building the foundation for a sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) economy. This year's accomplishments reflect the powerful convergence of science, technology, and creativity on the orbiting laboratory, fueling breakthroughs today and laying groundwork that enables progress for years to come.

Below, find key ISS National Lab highlights from 2025.

First-Ever Orbital Edge Accelerator Program

This year marked the launch of the Orbital Edge Accelerator , the first accelerator program developed by the ISS National Lab. Designed to catalyze innovation, the program connects emerging companies with resources and expertise to drive space-based solutions that address critical challenges on Earth.

Sustained Research Momentum

For the third consecutive year, more than 100 ISS National Lab-sponsored payloads were delivered to the orbiting laboratory, with a record-breaking 114 payloads in 2025. These payloads launched on NASA-funded Commercial Crew Program and Commercial Resupply Services missions, private astronaut missions, and an international partner-led launch to the space station. The sustained demand for access to space for cutting-edge R&D underscores the value of conducting science off our planet, for our planet.

Expanding Scientific Knowledge

More than 75 peer-reviewed articles related to ISS National Lab-sponsored research were published this fiscal year (October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025), showcasing valuable findings across multiple scientific disciplines. These publications, 20% of which appear in top-tier journals, contribute to advances in the global research community and enable future innovation through space-based science.

Commitment Through 2030

NASA extended its Cooperative Agreement with CASIS to manage the ISS National Lab through 2030, ensuring continuity in advancing research, innovation, and collaboration in LEO.

Preparing the Next Generation

Several education and workforce development initiatives reached major milestones in 2025. The Genes in Space program and Higher Orbits' Go For Launch! program both celebrated a decade of inspiring students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Over the past 10 years, these programs have engaged thousands of students in designing space experiments while highlighting the growing career opportunities in the space industry.

Engaging a Variety of Audiences

The ISS National Lab expanded its outreach by partnering with organizations such as the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) to bring International Space Station-related programming to the ASCEND conference in Las Vegas. The ISS National Lab also engaged with audiences at events like the Meltwater Summit and Fast Company's Innovation Festival, showcasing the transformative potential of space-based R&D.

Collaborating on a Mission Patch to Further Funding Opportunities

In a unique first, Margaritaville—the lifestyle brand created by singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Jimmy Buffett— unveiled a mission patch in support of the ISS National Lab . The patch is available to the public, with 100% of proceeds donated to CASIS to support ISS National Lab-sponsored research that improves life on Earth. This initiative pays tribute to Buffett, an avid space enthusiast whose legacy continues to inspire exploration and innovation.

Communicating Results and Debuting a New Podcast

The ISS National Lab continued to leverage its flagship publication, Upward , to share valuable results from space-based R&D with the magazine's nearly 10,000 subscribers. The ISS National Lab also showcased impactful findings from space station science in 12 new case studies . To spark fresh conversations, the ISS National Lab launched its official podcast , Between a Rocket & a Hard Space, featuring astronauts, researchers, and nontraditional space partners in an engaging, entertaining format.

"The ISS National Lab continues to demonstrate the incredible value of space-based research for the benefit of humanity," said Ray Lugo, chief executive officer of CASIS, manager of the ISS National Lab. "From groundbreaking science to unique partnerships, 2025 reflects our commitment to leveraging the ISS National Lab to improve life on Earth and build a sustainable future in low Earth orbit."

As 2025 comes to a close, the ISS National Lab and NASA will continue to work together to utilize the orbiting outpost to its fullest capacity now and for years to come. To learn more about research and technology development projects sponsored by the ISS National Lab, visit our website .

