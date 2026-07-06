From Jitters to Joy: New Children's Book Helps Ease First Day Fears

Anne Gigi McCrory's newest release shows how families and educators prepare for the first day of school

MALVERN, Penn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing from her nearly 30 years of experience as an elementary school teacher, and her personal experience as a mother and grandmother, Anne Gigi McCrory has seen the first day of school nerves time and time again. She has recently released her second book, "Who's Ready?:…For the First Day of School," a heartfelt story designed to help young readers prepare for the often-daunting transition from summer vacation into a new school year.

“Who’s Ready?:…For the First Day of School” By Anne Gigi McCrory

Told in gentle rhyme and accompanied by hand-drawn illustrations, the book captures the night before the first day of school from multiple perspectives. While children and families prepare at home, packing lunches, picking out outfits and managing pre-school jitters, the story also reveals the often-unseen work happening behind the scenes. Teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other school staff are shown preparing classrooms, organizing supplies and ensuring that everything is ready for students' arrival.

The book emphasizes themes of reassurance, community and shared experience, highlighting that feelings of anticipation and uncertainty are common not only among students but also among educators. By broadening the focus beyond the child's perspective, "Who's Ready?" offers a more complete picture of the collective effort that goes into creating a positive first day of school.

"I wanted children to know that even if they feel nervous or unsure, there are so many people working hard to make school a welcoming and joyful place for them," McCrory said. "Everyone is getting ready, even if they don't always see it."

The book serves as a resource for parents, caregivers and educators seeking to ease back-to-school anxiety. Its familiar bedtime setting and rhythmic structure make it well-suited for reading aloud, helping children transition from worry to excitement.

McCrory plans to continue the "Who's Ready?" series to continue helping children as they move through other new experiences and big transitions in life.

"Who's Ready?:…For the First Day of School"

By Anne Gigi McCrory

ISBN: 9798765265611 (softcover); 9798765265604 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Anne Gigi McCrory is a retired educator with nearly 30 years of experience teaching preschool through second grade. A mother of three and grandmother of eight, she draws on both her professional background and personal experiences to support children through important transitions like the first day of school. Now a published author and illustrator, McCrory creates comforting, engaging stories that help ease childhood anxieties while celebrating the many people who contribute to a positive school experience. She is the author of "When Someday Comes" and continues to develop books for children and families.

General Inquiries:

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Ashley Fletcher

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SOURCE Balboa Press