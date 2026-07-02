New release 'Nothing Is Wrong With You' challenges conventional self-help narratives and reclaims personal agency

Author Kathryn Dawe explores identity, responsibility and how self-condemnation does not lead to growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when social media, personal branding, and self-improvement industries encourage people to continually optimize, reinvent, and evaluate themselves, author Kathryn Dawe offers a refreshingly different perspective in her debut book, "Nothing Is Wrong With You: Conversations on Identity and Responsibility" (published by Balboa Press).

Nothing Is Wrong With You: Conversations on Identity and Responsibility

Rather than presenting readers with another formula or breakthrough, "Nothing Is Wrong With You" invites readers to pause and examine the stories, assumptions, and pressures that shape how they see themselves. Through a series of thoughtful conversations, Dawe explores how people often mistake ordinary human experiences — mistakes, uncertainty, setbacks, exhaustion, and difficult decisions — as evidence that something is fundamentally wrong with them.

"I hope readers come away with a greater sense of clarity and steadiness," the author states. "I want people to recognize that responsibility and self-awareness do not require self-condemnation, and that a difficult decision, mistake, or season of life does not automatically become a verdict about who they are."

For those exhausted by performance culture, self-help promises, and the pressure to constantly become someone else, "Nothing Is Wrong With You" offers a grounded alternative rooted in clarity, responsibility, and personal agency. The book is now is available through major booksellers and may be purchased directly through https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/826933-nothing-is-wrong-with-you.

"Nothing Is Wrong With You: Conversations on Identity and Responsibility"

By Kathryn Dawe

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9798765270646

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9798765270622

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9798765270639

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kathryn Dawe is a writer and creator whose work explores identity, responsibility, culture, self-condemnation, and the pressure to continually reinvent oneself. Her writing combines plainspoken observation with reflective insight, examining the relationship between modern performance culture and the way people experience themselves. She is the author of "Nothing Is Wrong With You" and creator of The Audacity Factor.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

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SOURCE Balboa Press