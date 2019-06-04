Cancer Survivorship: A Lifelong Journey

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today in the U.S. there are about 420,000 survivors of childhood cancer. That's about 1 in every 750 young adults. Whether they were diagnosed as infants, children or teens – and whether they are aware of it or not – their health needs to be monitored carefully for the rest of their lives. In recognition of Cancer Survivors Month, the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, is raising awareness about the challenges and life-threatening conditions faced by childhood cancer survivors, highlighting the fact that survivorship is a lifelong journey, and issuing a call to support research to find more effective and less toxic treatments.

A research study supported by the St. Baldrick's Foundation shows that by the time they are 50 years old, more than 99 percent of childhood cancer survivors will have a chronic health problem, and 96 percent will have had severe or life-threatening conditions. Late effects include heart and lung issues, cognitive deficiencies, hearing loss, hormonal imbalances, fertility loss, just to name a few. The most common causes of death for childhood cancer survivors are the return of their primary cancer, another cancer, and heart and lung damage.

A cure is not enough.

St. Baldrick's remains laser focused on finding better treatments with fewer lifelong effects. The Foundation has funded more than 140 grants at over 70 institutions totaling more than $19 million to improve survivorship.

Throughout the month of June, leading up to the St. Baldrick's Survivorship Giving Day on June 25, the Foundation will share what real life is like for survivors and their families — their highs and lows, trials and achievements. Follow along on the St. Baldrick's blog and social media. Share your support by tagging @StBaldricks, include the hashtag #GiveStBaldricks and ask friends and family to give on June 25.

Join the fight against childhood cancers. Donate today.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. St. Baldrick's funds some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best childhood cancer research, no matter where it takes place.

