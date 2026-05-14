CancerCheck and Evexia Partner to Make Early, Accurate Cancer Detection a Reality

Collaboration brings advanced, pathologist-reviewed early cancer detection to more providers and patients nationwide

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Check Labs, creator of CancerCheck, a one-of-a-kind multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, has announced a strategic partnership with Evexia Diagnostics, a unified diagnostics platform. The collaboration combines CancerCheck, a minimally invasive blood test that can extract whole circulating tumor cells (CTCs), enabling a board-certified pathologist to deliver a physician-grade pathology report, with Evexia's robust lab network and clinician-friendly infrastructure.

The CancerCheck test represents a major shift in early detection. Other MCED tests cannot isolate CTCs; they use biomarkers, circulating-tumor DNA (ctDNA), proteins, or small molecule metabolites to detect if positive cancer signals exist, which can lead to inaccurate results. That's what makes CancerCheck different: Using proprietary blood filtration technology, the test extracts and isolates whole CTCs, which are then affixed to a slide and submitted to a licensed pathologist who conducts gold-standard tissue biopsy procedures. The result is not a guess; it's a physician grade pathology report. Capable of screening for more than 200 solid tumor types and subtypes, the test has demonstrated the ability to detect cancer as early as Stage 0, making it a potential game-changer in proactive cancer care.

"Cancer doesn't wait, and neither should our ability to detect it early." Post this

"Cancer doesn't wait, and neither should our ability to detect it early," says Sumit Rai, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Cancer Check Labs. "By combining our whole-cell CTC screening technology with Evexia's nationwide platform, we're removing friction, scaling access, and ensuring that clinicians can offer a pathologist-reviewed cancer screen as part of their standard workflow."

Through the Evexia Diagnostics platform, clinicians are able to order CancerCheck, benefiting from unified order management, consolidated logistics, and integrated reporting. Evexia's network of more than 30 CLIA-certified laboratories will significantly expand the test's availability, enabling both providers and patients to access early detection testing through in-office or at-home blood collection.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with Evexia's mission to simplify access to advanced testing," says Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer of Evexia Diagnostics. "CancerCheck's ability to detect and visualize intact tumor cells provides clinicians with the confidence to identify potential disease earlier and make more informed care decisions."

The collaboration also brings forward Evexia's hallmark advantages in transparent pricing and operational efficiency, reducing administrative burden for healthcare providers while improving accessibility for patients.

CancerCheck is available on the Evexia platform today. To support adoption, the companies will co-host educational webinars, physician training sessions, and pilot programs with select preventive and integrative health practices.

Important CancerCheck Safety Information

CancerCheck is not intended to replace other established evidence-based screening, diagnostic, and medical guidelines, and practices for the detection of cancer. Like other medical tests, CancerCheck is not perfect and has limitations to detect all cancers. This content does not provide medical or healthcare advice. The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained here, is for informational purposes only. No material in this content is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this content.

Laboratory/Test Information

Cancer Check Labs' clinical laboratory has earned a Federal Certificate of Compliance and a Federal Certificate of Registration under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), which are federally regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The CancerCheck test has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CMS and FDA are both agencies within the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The CancerCheck test offered by Cancer Check Labs is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and should not replace established, evidence-based screening, diagnostic, or medical guidelines for cancer detection. Like all medical tests, CancerCheck is not perfect and has limitations that may not enable it to detect all cancers.

About Cancer Check Labs

Cancer Check Labs is on a mission to save lives and avoid aggressive cancer treatment through early detection. The company uses a multi-patented, proprietary filtration system that can detect circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from a blood sample as early as Stage 0, when survival rates are as high as 99%. Founded on the passion born from the loss of friends and family members due to late detection of cancer, the company's mission is to ensure no more lives are lost to cancer due to late detection, prevent suffering, and increase survival rates. CancerCheck is a convenient, simple blood test that can be done in the convenience of a patient's home or office. Cancer Check Labs is headquartered in the Medical District, Dallas, Texas.

For more information, visit CancerCheck.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics offers comprehensive clinical laboratory services tailored for functional and integrative medicine practitioners. Providing fast, reliable, and affordable solutions, they have been supporting clinicians with their complete suite of diagnostic laboratory solutions since 2017.

Learn more at www.EvexiaDiagnostics.com.

Contact:

Jim Ciardella

Cancer Check Labs

[email protected]

Ryan Obermeier

Evexia Diagnostics

1-888-852-2723

SOURCE Cancer Check Labs