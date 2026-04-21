CancerCheck Early-Detection Blood Test Uses Gold-Standard Methodology

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CancerCheck is a one-of-a-kind early-detection blood test that, for the first time, can extract whole circulating tumor cells (CTCs), enabling a board-certified pathologist to deliver a physician-grade pathology report. The test screens for more than 200 types and subtypes of solid tumor cancers, which make up more than 90% of all cancers, and can detect cancer before symptoms appear, as early as Stage 0, when survival rates are as high as 99%.

"One in three women and one in two men will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime," says Sumit Rai, Cancer Check Labs Founder, CEO, and Chairman. "Early screening enabling early detection is the key to surviving cancer."

"The CancerCheck process is exactly analogous to what happens in a solid tissue biopsy." Post this

Other multi-cancer early detection (MCED) screening tests do not isolate CTCs for review by a human, board-certified pathologist; rather, they use biomarkers, circulating-tumor DNA (ctDNA), proteins, or small molecule metabolites to detect if positive cancer signals exist, which can lead to inaccurate, pathologically unconfirmed results. That's what makes CancerCheck different. Using proprietary blood filtration technology, the test extracts and isolates whole CTCs; thereafter, potential CTCs are physically affixed to a slide, enabling application of gold-standard tissue biopsy procedures to the cells. Finally, the prepared slides are submitted for review by an independent, third-party board-certified pathologist to mitigate any possible bias. The result is not a guess; it's a physician-grade pathology report where individual cells are evaluated.

"The CancerCheck process is exactly analogous to what happens in a solid tissue biopsy. The only difference is we're extracting the tissue at a cellular level from a blood sample rather than surgically cutting to procure tissue, which creates, in essence, a whole-body tissue biopsy," explains Jim Ciardella, Cancer Check Labs Chief Commercial Officer.

Recent ctDNA trial results have shown that ctDNA-based detection rates for early-stage cancer can be below 5%. Further, ctDNA false positive rates can be north of 96%, leading to unnecessary invasive procedures, radiation exposure, and diagnostic testing. In stark contrast to ctDNA tests, however, CancerCheck uses a human, board-certified pathologist to effectively evaluate a CTC cellular tissue biopsy. Critically, this intervention meaningfully reduces false positive rates, as actual whole, intact cells are being pathologically evaluated by a human as opposed to incomplete, broken ctDNA fragments being evaluated by black-box machine algorithms. Pathology isn't new, it's not experimental, and it's trusted. In today's medical practice, pathology review remains the trusted gold standard for cancer determination.

Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States, nearly rivaling heart disease. The American Cancer Society projects more than 2.1 million people in the U.S. will be newly diagnosed with cancer this year, and more than 626,000 will die from cancer in 2026.

About Cancer Check Labs

Cancer Check Labs is on a mission to save lives and avoid aggressive cancer treatment through early detection. The company uses a multi-patented, proprietary filtration system that can detect circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from a blood sample as early as Stage 0, when survival rates are as high as 99%. Founded on the passion born from the loss of friends and family members due to late detection of cancer, the company's mission is to ensure no more lives are lost to cancer due to late detection, prevent suffering, and increase survival rates. CancerCheck is a convenient, simple blood test that can be done in the convenience of a patient's home or office. Cancer Check Labs is headquartered in the Medical District, Dallas, Texas.

For more information, visit CancerCheck.

Important CancerCheck Safety Information

CancerCheck is not intended to replace other established evidence-based screening, diagnostic, and medical guidelines and practices for the detection of cancer. Like other medical tests, CancerCheck is not perfect and has limitations to detect all cancers. This content does not provide medical or healthcare advice. The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained here, is for informational purposes only. No material in this content is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this content.

Laboratory/Test Information

Cancer Check Labs' clinical laboratory has earned a Federal Certificate of Compliance and a Federal Certificate of Registration under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), which are federally regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The CancerCheck test has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CMS and FDA are both agencies within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The CancerCheck test offered by Cancer Check Labs is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and should not replace established, evidence-based screening, diagnostic, or medical guidelines for cancer detection. Like all medical tests, CancerCheck is not perfect and has limitations that may not enable it to detect all cancers.

Contact:

Jim Ciardella, Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Cancer Check Labs