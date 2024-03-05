CANDA Upgrades to Unanet GovCon ERP to Manage Growth

Swiftly growing security software provider discards off-the-shelf system and will implement Unanet quickly to optimize business operations

DULLES, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that CANDA Solutions has selected Unanet GovCon ERP to provide the company with the financial and project management tools it needs to optimize operations in the wake of exponential growth.

CANDA Solutions, which provides risk-focused case management software systems designed to streamline the complex security and background investigation management processes for defense contractors and U.S. government clients, recently increased its revenue by seven times what it reported last year and has hired significantly more employees and subcontractors. As a result, the company required a more sophisticated platform to manage the financials and time management of its projects and growing base of subcontractors.

CANDA Solutions previously did much of its financial reporting and management in spreadsheets in order to control which employees had access to sensitive financial data. This burdened their leadership team with time-consuming tasks and limited productivity for their project managers.

After a thorough assessment of several software systems, CANDA Solutions narrowed its focus to Unanet based on principal Chris Hagenbuch's previous experience with the platform and the positive reviews Unanet received from CANDA Solutions's accounting firm, BlueStone Services. After conducting a demo with leadership, CANDA Solutions chose Unanet for its advanced financial, time and subcontractor reporting and tracking capabilities that allow for management efficiency and operating simplicity.

"Our previous system was all or nothing. As we continue to expand, it was critical that we have a system where the right people could access and approve time and expenses without seeing other employee salaries and personal data," said Hagenbuch. "I had experience working with Unanet, so I knew it was the secure, all-in-one solution we needed."

CANDA Solutions is in the process of implementing Unanet's platform and plans to go live in the next few weeks.

Like CANDA Solutions, approximately 70% of GovCons reported experiencing growth last year, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices, and business challenges for GovCons. The findings from this year's edition demonstrate how strategic insights like forecasting directly impact the bottom line and serve as a roadmap for government contractors.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About CANDA Solutions

CANDA Solutions is a leading software and services provider serving national security enterprises who must meet the latest government security compliance requirements and want solutions that accelerate a temporal shift towards progressively strong risk posturing, and programs run with more predictable cost management and operational efficiency gains that are maintained so they reduce the risk of congressional inquiry and strengthen their ability to keep the bad guys out. CANDA Solutions' combined risk advisory services, risk solutions ecosystem and pre-configured software product, Fresh Haystack, is an integrated risk management suite designed to support an adaptive risk posturing journey. We centralize the key pieces of risk program management so our customers never have to buy more than what they operationally need to meet regulatory demands. We then apply pragmatic thinking and a CapEx mindset so our customers can continue to build and grow operational resiliency that exceeds in meeting the goal of reducing national safety threats. Learn more at https://candasolutions.com/.

SOURCE Unanet