Unanet CEO Craig Halliday Wins Wash100 Award

DULLES, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM ) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that Craig Halliday, Unanet's CEO, has been awarded the 2024 Wash100 for the second year in a row. The annual award by Executive Mosaic recognizes the most influential leaders in the GovCon space.

"After a rigorous selection process — and building on more than a decade of excellence — the 2024 Wash100 honors the GovCon industry's true elite," said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. "These 100 exceptional leaders exemplify groundbreaking vision, unwavering innovation, and a resolute dedication to excellence in the industry."

"Unanet's commitment to the GovCon community spans more than 30 years, and it's this experience that drives our team's excellence," said Halliday. "The Wash100 list is a shared acknowledgement with our whole team who work tirelessly to design innovative solutions while delivering the best customer service in the industry."

The 2024 Wash100 class celebrates executives from 56 companies and 20 federal agencies. The winners are chosen for their exemplary leadership, vision, and innovation influencing today's market.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons throughout the United States have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

