Candace Cameron Bure, Aaron Ashmore, and Robin Dunne Star in, Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker, Streaming Exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, January 1, Premiering Great American Family and GFam+, January 10

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media proudly announces the World Premiere of an all-new installment of AINSLEY MCGREGOR MYSTERIES: A Case for the Watchmaker, starring Candace Cameron Bure (Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker, Another Sweet Christmas), Aaron Ashmore (Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker, A Case for the Winemaker), and Robin Dunne (Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker, A Case for the Winemaker), streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, Thursday, January 1, and premiering on Great American Family and GFAM+, Saturday, January 10 (8p).

"With the next chapter in Ainsley McGregor Mysteries, we are offering more of what our viewers love most – intrigue in a charming small town and twisty puzzles. The latest mystery centers around a timeless object – a watch – and becomes the heart of a modern whodunnit, proving once again that it isn't the weapon or the motive, but the story behind it that makes a smart mystery unforgettable," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media.

In Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker, Ainsley McGregor thought craft markets and book clubs, not corpses, would define her new life back home in Sweet River. That is until a beloved member of the book club raises a cold case involving her late husband who was found murdered over his rare antique watch. Ainsley springs into action to untangle a web of small town secrets before the killer winds the clock down on the next victim.

Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker is a Syrup Studios Production In Association with CandyRock Entertainment. Candace Cameron Bure, Jeffrey Brooks, Ford Englerth, Gerald Webb, Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Martin Wood and Trevor McWhinney are Executive Producers. David Oland and Trudi Thorwaldson are Associate Producers. Produced by Rob Lycar. Based on the novel series The Ainsley McGregor Series by Candace Havens. Martin Wood directs from an Original Screenplay by Robin Dunne.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

ABOUT CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

CandyRock Enterprises is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. Candy Rock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock.Entertainment

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS:

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

