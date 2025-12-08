Great American Media Continues Its Legacy of Love and Pet Adoption, "Great American Rescue Bowl 2026,"

Hosted by Beth Stern, Assisted by North Shore Animal League America and Shelter Partners Across America, Returns to the Gridiron Super Bowl Sunday, February 8

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The beloved "Great American Rescue Bowl," the original Super Sunday special dedicated to making shelter pet adoption the heart of the program, is back, streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix and premiering on Great American Family and GFam+, Sunday, Feb. 8 (Noon-2pm) , with a two-hour special event honoring rescue pets and the heroes across America who save lives through shelter pet adoption. Once again, "Great American Rescue Bowl" is partnered with America's largest no kill rescue and adoption organization, North Shore Animal League America, to bring viewers adorable, adoptable pets, giving them a chance to find forever homes. Back as host is animal advocate, author, and Animal League America volunteer, Beth Stern, whose passion for pets has resulted in fostering, rescuing, and helping to find homes for thousands of shelter pets over the years.

A taste of victory: Two shelter pups savor their moment at the Great American Rescue Bowl, championing the mission and reminding all the real prize is finding every pet a home. Streaming on Great American Pure Flix, Sunday, February 8. Premiering on Great American Family and GFAM+, Sunday, February 8 (Noon-2p). Photo Courtesy: Great American Media and North Shore Animal League America.

An alternative program that would impact how we bring pets into our homes was the brainchild of Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. Founded 13 years ago as "Kitten Bowl," Great American Media's "Great American Rescue Bowl" has evolved into a cherished tradition, saving the lives of countless animals and bringing joy to families nationwide while entertaining millions who tune in to see rescue pets showcase their unique athleticism, and also the qualities that make each shelter pet worthy of a "Lombardi trophy of love" – a leash, bed, collar, home, and family to call their own.

"Every pet placed into a loving home is a life saved and a family changed for the better because of the pet. 'Great American Rescue Bowl' has worked to adopt tens of thousands of animals and the mission inspires countless others to consider shelter pet adoption," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media."

By tuning in, viewers become part of a life-saving mission. Each adoption story featured is a testament to the difference we can all make – one that changes the lives of both the pets and the people who welcome them home. On the biggest game day of all, tune-in to "Great American Rescue Bowl" for a celebration of compassion and community as, once again, shelter partners for North Shore Animal League America, go all out to adopt as many pets as possible into loving homes while proving the most beautiful animals in the world are in shelters in our neighborhoods waiting to find their new best friend.

"We are truly grateful to Great American Family for this high-profile platform they provide us to highlight the importance of rescue and adoption while shining a light on the lifesaving work we do across the country to rescue as many homeless animals as possible," said Joanne Yohannan, SVP., Operations, North Shore Animal League America.

"Great American Rescue Bowl" is more than just a fun alternative to the Big Game. It is a movement that underscores the importance of rescue and adoption. By tuning in and supporting these furry all-stars, viewers are changing the fate of animals and enriching the lives of the families who adopt them. North Shore Animal League works tirelessly in communities across America to rescue, rehome, , and adopt pets into loving homes. When the nation is affected by events such as the fires in Los Angeles or the tragic flooding in the Texas Hill Country, North Shore Animal League America is there working tirelessly to save as many animals lives as possible.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA



Great American Media, the leader in faith and family programming, is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app. Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube TV, and LinkedIn.

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA



North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.2 million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and end euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Pam Slay

Head of Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

516.528.7878

SOURCE Great American Media