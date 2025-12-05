Great American Family Delivers an Unforgettable Night of Faith, Hope, and Holiday Joy as America Gathers for the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting

Star-studded celebration featuring The Beach Boys, Gabby Barrett, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Warren Zeiders, Matthew West, Jillian Cardarelli, Alana Springsteen and more airs TONIGHT, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, exclusively on Great American Family

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feel the Magic of the Season TONIGHT. The spectacular 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting airs Friday, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT exclusively on Great American Family.

Tonight, families can watch as the National Christmas Tree bursts into brilliant color, joined by 59 smaller trees representing every state, territory, and the District of Columbia, a magical moment culminating a Christmas concert featuring some of today's most beloved voices filling the air with pure holiday joy. The 103rd National Christmas Tree Lighting reminds us all why this moment still matters.

Co-hosted by Matthew West and Gabby Barrett, the night soared with unforgettable performances from The Beach Boys, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Warren Zeiders, Jillian Cardarelli, Alana Springsteen, and the U.S. Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble. From timeless harmonies to heartfelt new Christmas classics every note carried the same message: hope is alive, faith endures, and love still brings us home.

"Last night was nothing short of phenomenal, and tonight's broadcast will share that magic with all Americans," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "We can't wait for families everywhere to experience that same feeling of excitement in their own living rooms. It was a great example of Christmas as it's meant to be."

Don't miss the exclusive broadcast premiere of the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting TONIGHT – Friday, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, only on Great American Family, and streaming through January 31, 2026, on Great American Pure Flix. Gather your family, turn on the lights, and let the season begin.

Merry Christmas, America! We'll see you under the tree tonight.

