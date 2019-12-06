Candid helps to support AWS Outposts

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid, a cloud technology and management consulting firm based out of Atlanta, Ga, announced today that it has capabilities to support AWS Outposts, fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with Amazon Web Services (AWS)-designed hardware that allow customers to run compute and storage on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS's broad array of services in the cloud. As an AWS Outposts Partner, Candid has been trained and vetted in delivering positive customer outcomes at scale through re-architecting complex workloads to run on AWS operations.

Candid differentiates itself by providing regulatory compliant solutions that no other firm is currently offering and promotes "Action Over Advice". With the growing adoption of cloud technology, Candid is well-positioned to lead organizations to harness the business advantages of cloud services.

There are AWS customers today that have certain workloads that will likely need to remain on-premises for several years, such as applications that are latency sensitive and need to be in close proximity to on-premises assets.

These customers want to be able to run AWS compute and storage on-premises, and also easily and seamlessly integrate these on-premises workloads with the rest of their applications in the cloud. Until now, customers lacked the same APIs, the same tools, the same hardware, and the same functionality across on-premises and the cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience.

AWS Outposts solves these challenges by delivering racks of AWS compute and storage—the same hardware used in AWS public region datacenters—to bring AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models on-premises. As an AWS Outposts Partner, Candid is able to help AWS customers overcome challenges that exist due to managing and supporting infrastructures both on-premises and cloud environments and deliver positive outcomes at scale.

Candid is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved AWS DevOps Competency and AWS Migration Competency status . By combining enterprise-class scale and process with born-in-the-cloud domain expertise, we help translate complex business needs into specific technology solutions.

MEDIA CONTACT

Timothy Jester

Candid

678.227.9747

timothy.jester@candid.cloud

SOURCE Candid

Related Links

https://www.candid.cloud

