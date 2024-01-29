Dr. David Little and Dr. John Flucke Join CandidPro's World-class Faculty

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid, the company behind the revolutionary CandidPro clear aligner system, is opening 2024 with two more significant additions to its already impressive Candid Academy Faculty. David Little, DDS, and John Flucke, DDS, have agreed to bring their expertise and support to CandidPro. With these two industry powerhouses on board, CandidPro is positioned to expand its reach, enhance its clinical expertise, and bring even more value to its providers.

"I began working with CandidPro and was so impressed that it has become my go-to clear aligner partner." Dr. John Flucke Post this CandidPro welcomes world-renowned dental industry experts John Flucke, DDS and David Little, DDS to the Candid Academy Faculty. These two “super dentists” will be providing support and guidance to CandidPro as they expand their footprint and continue to develop their comprehensive clear aligner system.

Dental practitioners have been drawn to CandidPro due to its unique combination of leading aligner technology, treatment planning support from US-licensed orthodontists, remote monitoring included with every case, and game-changing approach to partnership. Esteemed practitioners like Dr. Flucke and Dr. Little joining the Candid Academy faculty is further evidence of CandidPro's competitive combination of quality and service to an industry long dissatisfied with traditional clear aligner offerings.

Dr. Little practices in San Antonio, TX, where he focuses on restorative treatments and implantology. He's also a world-renowned international lecturer and clinical researcher who has worked with most clear aligner products on the market. Today, CandidPro is Dr. Little's clear aligner of choice, and he is even a CandidPro patient.

"CandidPro is delivering the support and technology that dental professionals need to grow," says Dr. Little. "My patients love the convenience of CandidMonitoring, and it actually feels like I have a partner that listens to my needs and supports my team. I'm thrilled to help more providers do great things with CandidPro."

Dr. Flucke operates a practice in Lee's Summit, MO, and serves as Tech Editor and Chief Dental Editor for Dental Products Report. He's a leading voice in dental technology and has a deep passion for using technology to improve patient outcomes. His test drive of CandidPro and specifically CandidMonitoring™—featured among Dental Products Report's Top 100 list for 2023—went so well that CandidPro is now the preferred clear aligner system for his practice.

"Last year, I began working with CandidPro as a bit of a trial and was so impressed that it has become my go-to clear aligner partner," says Dr. Flucke. "I'm looking forward to helping more providers achieve great results with this technology."

CandidPro believes that dentists deserve more when it comes to clear aligners. That's why its orthodontic platform leverages best-in-class technology, a game-changing approach to partnership, and clinical expertise to give doctors more control, more convenience, and more happy clear aligner patients.

