Candy Crush Saga and Thundercat Turn Music Upside Down and Let Fans Taste the Beat

"I'm grateful to Candy Crush for the opportunity to cover such a legendary song," says Thundercat.

At the heart of the campaign is a one-of-a-kind playable music video, inspired by the classic match-3 gameplay mechanic, that lets fans step inside the new track. As the beat builds, they can match visuals in sets of three to gamify the story, triggering bursts of color, unlocking surprises, and racking up points in a topsy-turvy, joy-filled ride.

Beyond the screen, Candy Crush is pushing the senses even further by releasing a limited-edition lollipop that lets fans taste the music using innovative bone-conduction. As the track hits your tongue, subtle vibrations travel through the jaw, carrying the beat straight from the candy in a surreal mix of sound and sweetness.

Beginning November 6th, fans can experience the playable music video and claim their lollipops for free, exclusively through dedicated Music Season website candycrushupsidedown.com , on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out.

The celebration continues in-game with the return of Candy Crush Saga's annual Music Season. From November 3rd to December 7th, 2025, players can join special events featuring music-themed challenges, sweet rewards, and new ways to make every level sing.

Luken Aragon, VP of Marketing for Candy Crush Saga at King, says: "Delivering fun experiences to our players is our focus. And in a world where so much of music culture feels predictable and serious, we're bringing joy, color, and spontaneity back to the beat with a Music Season campaign that blurs the line between sound and play."

Fans can experience the Music Season wherever they play, listen, or scroll:

Play the interactive video on candycrushupsidedown.com — swipe through a story that moves to Thundercat's track and taste the beat by claiming a free limited-edition lollipop through the same site (first come, first served).

to the cover of "Upside Down across all major streaming platforms. Experience this year's Music Season expedition on iOS or Android, or learn more at www.candycrushsaga.com .

The playable music video and Thundercat track will debut on November 6th, 2025 through a dedicated interactive site, with the cover also available to stream across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and other major platforms starting November 6th.

Limited-edition bone-conduction lollipops will also be available for free on a first come, first served basis via the site while supplies last.

About Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga® is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 20,000 levels. Launched in 2012, Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile titles such as Farm Heroes Saga. King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has Kingsters in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

About Thundercat

Thundercat is a Grammy-winning artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist known for his genre-bending sound that fuses funk, jazz, soul, and R&B. His critically acclaimed album It Is What It Is earned the Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album and cemented his place as one of music's most inventive voices. With hits like "Them Changes" and collaborations spanning Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, and Silk Sonic, Thundercat continues to push creative boundaries across genres. Beyond music, he has performed worldwide, appeared on The Book of Boba Fett, and collaborated with leading fashion brands.

Thundercat's latest singles, "I Wish I Didn't Waste Your Time" and "Children of the Baked Potato" featuring Remi Wolf, showcase his signature blend of introspective lyricism and experimental sound. He is currently on tour throughout North America, including a date at III Points Festival in Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw in LA. You can purchase tickets HERE .

