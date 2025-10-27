Candy Crush Solitaire™ Deals in Love: The Care Bears™ Join the Game for a Season of Sweet Kindness

The world's most caring crew is bringing their rainbow-powered joy to Candy Crush Solitaire, turning the card game into a celebration of love, nostalgia, and kindness. Players can expect cuddly surprises at every turn, from Care Bears-themed card decks and colorful in-game makeovers to the brand new Care-o-Meter event, where kindness itself unlocks rewards.

"It is the perfect match," said Marta Cortiñas, Executive Producer at King. "The Care Bears are all about spreading positivity and connection, values that fit perfectly with Candy Crush Solitaire's feel-good spirit. Together, they bring double the nostalgia, double the color, and double the sweetness."

"We've seen incredible success with fans embracing digital gaming experiences that bring the Care Bears world to life in new ways," said Myles Hobbs, VP of Global Distribution, Cloudco Entertainment. "This partnership continues that momentum, inviting players to interact digitally with our characters, nearly 45 years after their debut."

David Born, CEO of Born Licensing, said: "We're thrilled to see Care Bears join forces with King for this special Candy Crush Solitaire season. The Care Bears' message of sharing, caring, and colorful fun aligns perfectly with the joyful world of Candy Crush. It's been fantastic collaborating with the King and Cloudco teams to bring this partnership to life in such a playful and creative way."

Throughout November, players will meet Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, and the gang as they bring their signature Care-a-Lot charm to Candy Crush Solitaire's candy-coated world. Those who complete the exclusive Care Bears Album before November 30 will unlock collectible cards to keep, a little reminder that caring really does pay off.

The season marks a feel-good moment for fans old and new, uniting two icons of joy in one irresistibly heartwarming experience. Whether you are here for the bear hugs, the boosters, or just a healthy dose of nostalgia, one thing is certain: kindness is about to become the ultimate power up.

The Care Bears Season unlocks for players who have reached level 22 in Candy Crush Solitaire and runs through the end of November. New players can join for free on iOS and Android, Amazon and Nook.

Candy Crush Solitaire is free to download and play on iOS and Android. For more information on the game and upcoming events, visit www.candycrushsolitaire.com .

© /TM / ® 2025 King.com Ltd. King and Candy Crush Solitaire and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

For further information, images, or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Candy Crush Solitaire – [email protected]

About Candy Crush Solitaire

Candy Crush Solitaire™ brings a fresh twist to the classic card game, combining the timeless fun of solitaire with the vibrant and colorful world of Candy Crush®. Players can unwind and challenge themselves as they solve puzzles, stack cards, and enjoy innovative gameplay that reimagines solitaire in a delightful new way.

Candy Crush Solitaire is free to download and available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon App Store. Whether you're a fan of card games or looking for a relaxing escape, Candy Crush Solitaire offers a fun and engaging experience for players of all ages.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile titles such as Farm Heroes Saga. King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), has Kingsters in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

About Cloudco Entertainment:

Cloudco Entertainment, a portfolio company of IVEST Consumer Partners, is a family and children's entertainment, consumer products, and brand management company, and the owner of iconic lifestyle brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, and Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels, along with a wide range of consumer products and experiences that engage multi-generational fans, immersing both kids and adults in the brands they love.

About Care Bears™:

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears remains one of the most beloved lifestyle properties in the world. With their signature belly badges and endearing messages of sharing, caring, and friendship, the Care Bears from Care-A-Lot continue to inspire multi-generational fans across the globe. The Care Bears first appeared in television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated series and a successful leap to the big screen with The Care Bears Movie trilogy (1985–1987). Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI-animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, the brand introduced a refreshed look and mission with Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 50-episode, 2D animated series currently streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. and other key territories, with all-new specials also available globally on Netflix. Celebrating nearly 45 years of global impact, Care Bears continues to thrive as a multi-generational brand with strong retail momentum and a loyal fan base. With a consumer-first approach and an evergreen presence across pop culture, global consumer products, and digital gaming, the brand remains a powerful force for collaboration and expansion.

Website: CareBears.com

YouTube: YouTube.com/CareBears

Facebook: Facebook.com/CareBears

Instagram: Instagram.com/CareBears

TikTok: Tiktok.com/@carebearsofficial

About Born Licensing

Born Licensing is a licensing agent focused solely on the licensing of entertainment-based IP for the purposes of advertising and marketing. The team has a deep understanding of how the licensing industry works and how advertising agencies and brands can license their intellectual property. Born Licensing is the appointed licensing agent for entertainment rights holders such as Universal Studios, Penguin Ventures, Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, King Features, and holds relationships with a range of others such as Disney and Warner Bros.

Some examples of Born Licensing's work:

www.bornlicensing.com

SOURCE Candy Crush Saga