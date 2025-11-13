Canela Media and JTV® Expand Partnership with Launch of Jewelry Rewards in Club Canela

Just in time for the holidays, Club Canela users can redeem points for JTV Joyas

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media , a leading technology and innovation multicultural media company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with JTV to include Club Canela , the loyalty and rewards platform within Canela.TV . This partnership builds on the successful launch of JTV Joyas , JTV's dedicated Spanish-language streaming channel, which debuted on Canela.TV earlier this year.

Launching later this month for the holiday season, the collaboration introduces a new way for Club Canela users to redeem their points – by claiming a JTV Joyas Infinity Heart Necklace, marking the platform's first-ever reward program tied to a FAST channel on Canela.TV .

"We're thrilled to launch a new feature in Club Canela that allows members to redeem points for exclusive rewards from our FAST channel partner, JTV." said Shara Ogg, VP of Marketing at Canela Media. "This enhances the user experience while giving brand partners another meaningful way to connect with our audience. We value our ongoing partnership with JTV and are excited to head into the holidays alongside such an iconic brand."

Launched in April of this year, Club Canela allows registered Canela.TV viewers to earn points for watching and engaging with the content they love. Canela.TV is Canela Media's AVOD platform, distributed across all devices, free to all users and featuring 35,000 hours of authentic and relevant content for U.S. Hispanic audiences. Club Canela points can be exchanged for exclusive content, sweepstakes entries, and now tangible rewards enhancing Canela.TV's value proposition while providing advertisers with unique engagement opportunities through customized branded challenges and rewards.

"We're excited to partner with Canela.TV 's Club Canela to bring JTV Joyas to even more Spanish-speaking customers," said Bart Sichel, President of JTV. "The Infinity Heart Necklace is just a glimpse of the stunning jewelry available on JTV Joyas , where online shopping is both easy and inspiring. We look forward to sharing the joy of jewelry with a broader audience through this partnership."

Through Club Canela, users can redeem points for a JTV Joyas reward code that can be fulfilled directly on JTV's website, with merchandise shipped directly to their homes.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy. Canela Media's free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media's in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media's breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela.TV app.

For brands looking to reach U.S. Hispanics, Canela Media provides scale and breakthrough offerings with deeply engaged audiences. Canela Media's proprietary and exclusive data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, is a best-in-class OTT-first data product delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy, and, ultimately, more precision. Canela Media's extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, empowers brands to reach highly engaged, customized, Hispanic audiences with precision, both within and beyond Canela Media's ecosystem.

About JTV (Jewelry Television®):

JTV is the leading retailer of fine jewelry and gemstones in the U.S., reaching over 60 million U.S. households via 24/7 live programming. With over 30 years of experience, JTV combines global sourcing expertise with a robust omni-digital strategy, offering a seamless shopping experience across TV, mobile, e-commerce, and social platforms. JTV.com ranks among the nation's top jewelry e-commerce destinations. Learn more at www.JTV.com and follow JTV on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

