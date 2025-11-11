Celebrate with Fiestas en Familia on Canela.TV

From November 15 through January 6, enjoy content that unites generations, sparks emotions, and celebrates the best of the season.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation multicultural media company, and home to the free streaming platform Canela.TV, invites viewers to enjoy Fiestas en Familia, from November 15 through January 6 across Canela.TV's entertainment, music, and kids' content verticals.

Throughout the season, Canela.TV will offer a variety of special content, from movies filled with festive magic to holiday-themed series. Viewers can also enjoy El Espíritu de la Navidad, highlighting the warmth, hope, and joy of this special time of year. Club Canela, the platform's free loyalty program, will spread holiday cheer offering exclusive surprises for registered users.

Celebrate the magic of the holidays with Amor en Navidad, a heartfelt collection of stories about love, hope, and family featuring some of the biggest Hispanic telenovela stars, including Gaby Spanic (Secretos de Villanas), Julián Gil (Secretos de Parejas), Marjorie de Sousa (Mi Perfecto Ex), among others. Each story emphasizes the power of togetherness, hope, and new beginnings, perfect for the season.

Canela Music brings the holiday spirit to life with Felices Fiestas, a playlist filled with festive hits from artists such as Paty Cantú, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, and Gilberto Santa Rosa. Fans of traditional Mexican music can enjoy Regional Wonderland, a musical celebration honoring cherished end-of-year traditions, featuring performances by Chico Che Chico and Nora González. Families can come together in song with Kanta con Canela: Navidad, a fun karaoke experience featuring classic holiday music loved across generations. Additionally, Ídolos features exclusive interviews with legendary artists such as Tito Nieves, Albita, and Marco Antonio Muñiz, sharing personal stories and memorable moments from their musical careers.

Even the youngest family members can enjoy the celebration with Storybook, an educational series available in the Canela Kids section, that teaches family values, empathy, and kindness through festive storytelling. Families can also enjoy seasonal favorites like La Mágica Navidad de Franklin, Masha y el Oso: Una Navidad Iluminada, Monster High: Edición Fiesta, y Pup Star Navidad.

This season, Canela.TV celebrates El Espíritu de la Navidad with uplifting content that fills homes with hope, joy, and faith. Audiences can watch Jesús, an epic drama that inspires through powerful storytelling, and join La Santa Misa, a live daily mass produced by Guadalupe Radio. Children can also enjoy El Tamborilero from Storybook on Canela Kids, a touching tale full of meaning and values. For those looking to celebrate through music, the Canela Music playlist Aquí Hay Fe features contemporary Christian music, including songs by Evaluna and Un Corazón, uplifting hearts and renewing faith during this special time.

Club Canela brings even more holiday surprises!

Club Canela, Canela.TV's free loyalty program, available in U.S. and Mexico, joins Fiestas en Familia with holiday sweepstakes, offering users a chance to win exclusive prizes, including some of the year's most sought-after gifts, such as gaming consoles, smart home devices, air fryers, gift cards from top retailers and more. Additionally, for registered users in the U.S., JTV Joyas, one of the country's largest TV jewelry retailers, joins the celebration by gifting beautiful necklaces that add sparkle, style, and joy to the holidays.

To participate, simply download the Canela.TV app, create a free account, and join Club Canela directly on the platform. Terms and conditions apply. Visit https://canela.tv/clubcanela_terms for details.

Celebrate Fiestas en Familia on Canela.TV, the ultimate destination to enjoy unforgettable holiday moments with family filled with love, happiness, and faith. Download the Canela.TV app, sign up, and start watching for free.

