The Coca-Cola Company Partners with Canela Media to Launch Sprite's Holiday Campaign Featuring Las Marías

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation multicultural media company, is excited to announce the launch of Sprite's new holiday campaign, concepted, developed, and fully produced by Canela Studios and featuring Las Marías. The campaign brings Sippin' Season to life with Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry, engaging Hispanic American consumers who embrace the "ands" in their identity, honoring tradition and modernity, heritage and reinvention.

Sprite’s Noches Buenas holiday campaign

"We are delighted to have been entrusted by our Sprite client and agency partners to bring this campaign to life. The holiday season is about traditions, joy, and connection, and our Canela Studios team approached Sprite's Noches Buenas holiday campaign with that same purpose and precision," said Oswald Méndez, Chief Marketing Officer at Canela Media. "From early ideation through execution, our in-house creators worked seamlessly with Sprite and its media and creative agencies to capture the duality lived by so many Hispanic Americans, proving that tradition and self-expression can thrive side by side in every Noche Buena."

The campaign showcases two parallel holiday experiences on Noche Buena (December 24), one rooted in family traditions and classic rituals, the other in a modern, self-defined celebration with friends. For many Latino families, Noche Buena is the true heart of the holiday season, an evening filled with food, music, and togetherness that often carries past midnight. It's the night when loved ones gather, gifts are exchanged, and cultural traditions are honored, making Christmas Eve more meaningful than Christmas Day itself. With a sip of Sprite, the two worlds merge, highlighting the shared spirit, joy, and cultural roots of the season through Canela Studios' signature storytelling lens.

"Sprite has always been about celebrating individuality and authenticity," said Stephanie Eaddy, Sr. Director, Cultural Marketing, at The Coca-Cola Company. "This campaign captures the unique duality of the Hispanic community during the holidays and delivers it in a way that is bold, inclusive, and full of joy."

Twin sisters Las Marías, who blend regional Mexican sounds with contemporary expression, embody this duality and bring the magic of Noche Buena to life. The campaign includes a 30-second spot, :15 and :06 cutdowns, and social media collaborations with Las Marías, celebrating bicultural identity and showing that the best way to celebrate the holidays is by embracing both tradition and modernity, one sip at a time.

For more information, please visit: https://canela.tv/

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy. Canela Media's free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media's in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media's breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela.TV app.

For brands looking to reach U.S. Hispanics, Canela Media provides scale and breakthrough offerings with deeply engaged audiences. Canela Media's proprietary and exclusive data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, is a best-in-class OTT-first data product delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy, and, ultimately, more precision. Canela Media's extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, empowers brands to reach highly engaged, customized, Hispanic audiences with precision, both within and beyond Canela Media's ecosystem.

For more information, visit: http://www.CanelaMedia.com

SOURCE Canela Media