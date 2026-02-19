Canela Media and LiveRamp Make it Easier for Advertisers to Reach U.S. Hispanic Audiences via OTT

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology-driven multicultural media company, today announced a new strategic partnership with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leader in data collaboration. Through the scale and interoperability of LiveRamp's data collaboration network, marketers can now overcome fragmentation and data silos to seamlessly access Canela's proprietary audience of over 30 million U.S. Hispanics with precision and cultural relevance.

LiveRamp's interoperability enables seamless connectivity to OTT destinations, now including Canela. Advertisers using LiveRamp's platform can now use LiveRamp's interoperable, durable identifier, RampID, to connect to Canela's inventory, as well as any other destinations where their customers are spending time, on CTV and beyond. This allows advertisers to benefit from better reach, activation, personalization, and measurement.

Additionally, today's partnership enables advertisers to directly access CAS segments in the LiveRamp Data Marketplace. This includes more than 1,000 audience segments reaching over 30 million Hispanics, all derived from Canela's deterministic dataset and enriched through LiveRamp's data collaboration network. Advertisers can seamlessly discover and activate segments spanning demographics, cultural affinity, genre preferences, device type, lifestyle attributes, income, sports, automotive behavior, key consumer categories, incremental audiences, and more. Through the LiveRamp Data Marketplace, brands can access CAS to reach Hispanic audiences through direct media buys, programmatically, or via data licensing.

CAS is powered by more than 300 million device IDs and grounded in CTV viewership of Spanish language and more culturally relevant content. It delivers an accurate view of Hispanic consumers at scale and without relying on other imprecise inference methods. Central to CAS are Canela's innovative incremental audiences, designed to reach viewers brands often cannot find elsewhere, ensuring campaigns exist beyond saturated environments and drive true incremental growth.

"This partnership marks an important step forward in how we help brands reach and engage their audiences," said Mike Bardaro, VP of Commercial Data Products at Canela Media. "Joining the LiveRamp data collaboration network expands access to culturally resonant audience segments and gives advertisers more flexible, scalable ways to connect with the consumers who matter most."

"CTV continues to be a key platform for performant advertising, and our partnership with Canela makes it easier than ever to reach multicultural audiences," said Kelsey Pullen, VP, Media and Agency Partnerships at LiveRamp. "Most importantly, this partnership makes it easier to leverage LiveRamp and Canela flexibly, whether advertisers are looking for Canela's inventory or want to tap their wealth of information about their audiences."

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy. Canela Media's free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media's in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media's breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela.TV app.

