Canela Media Hires Industry Veteran Andres Rincon as Senior Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, an industry-leading, Latina-owned digital media company is proud to welcome seasoned media sales industry professional Andres Rincon as Senior Vice President of Sales overseeing the East Coast region. The new addition comes as Canela Media emerges as one of the fastest-growing media companies in the marketplace, launching the advertiser-supported streaming service Canela.TV earlier this year.

"Andres has a reputation that precedes him based on his deep understanding of the Hispanic marketplace and ability to translate that into campaigns that drive results for brands and organizations," said Isabel Rafferty, Founder and CEO of Canela Media. "In its infancy, Canela.TV has already surpassed initial goals and results and we are confident that under Andres' leadership, we can become the leading entertainment platform that connect brands in a mindful way with the US Latino audience."

Rincon joins Canela Media from LATV Networks where he served as Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnership for the past 10 years and was responsible for revenue and stewarding the company's linear network, digital platforms, client relationships and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining LATV, Andres held key sales and management positions at Azteca America, Telemundo and CNBC Europe.

"With media consumption habits quickly changing across the board, Canela Media is disrupting the marketplace by focusing on the consumer and the future," stated Rincon. "It's an incredible opportunity to join the Canela team at this pivotal time of growth and I'm excited to be part of building a brand based on core values of innovation, excellence and relevance to the U.S. Hispanic market."

Reporting directly to Rafferty, Rincon will be based out of New York City and be responsible for supporting budget aspects of the P&L and help lead all sales for the company's East Coast clients, working closely with Matt Montemayor, Canela Media's, Vice President of Sales leading the West and Central regions.

For additional information on Canela Media please visit: https://www.canelamedia.com/

ABOUT CANELA MEDIA

Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 20 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and is female- and minority-owned. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.

SOURCE Canela Media