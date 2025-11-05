CANELA MEDIA LAUNCHES "CANELITAS", AI-POWERED MICRO-EPISODES ON CANELA.TV

New, short-form content to debut this month

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation multicultural media company, today announced the launch of CANELITAS, a new short-form content destination debuting in November 2025 on Canela.TV. Designed for today's audiences, CANELITAS delivers quick, engaging entertainment through micro-episodes featuring some of Canela Media's most popular titles and beloved classics.

Canelitas

In Phase I, the CANELITAS library will include short-form adaptations of fan-favorite novelas, series, original movies, and Mexican film classics, all created using AI-powered tools. These episodes will live in a dedicated CANELITAS hub within Canela.TV as well as YouTube, with teasers promoted across Canela Media's extensive social and YouTube ecosystem to drive audiences to the full micro-seasons on the platform.

Two first-to-market innovations will also debut with CANELITAS:

AI-Enhanced English Dubbing: For the first time, younger Latino audiences will be able to enjoy micro-episodes from Canela's Exclusive Mexican Classics Library in English. Leveraging AI, the new dubbing process perfectly syncs voices and lip movements to the original performances, extending the life and reach of these timeless titles.

For the first time, younger Latino audiences will be able to enjoy micro-episodes from Canela's in English. Leveraging AI, the new dubbing process perfectly syncs voices and lip movements to the original performances, extending the life and reach of these timeless titles. AI-Driven Virtual Product Placement: Select CANELITAS titles will feature integrated virtual product placements, providing brands new, seamless ways to appear within premium storytelling environments.

"CANELITAS is a natural next step in our mission to redefine streaming through innovation and accessibility," said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Founder and CEO of Canela Media. "By combining advanced AI tools with the timeless appeal of our most loved content, we're creating a faster, smarter, and more dynamic viewing experience that connects with audiences wherever they are and gives brands entirely new ways to engage."

Brand partners will receive premium visibility and ad priority across the CANELITAS experience, including a branded CANELITAS homepage, priority pre-roll inventory, co-branded banners, and cross-platform promotional placements across Canela Media's full ecosystem.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy. Canela Media's free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media's in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media's breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela.TV app.

For brands looking to reach U.S. Hispanics, Canela Media provides scale and breakthrough offerings with deeply engaged audiences. Canela Media's proprietary and exclusive data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, is a best-in-class OTT-first data product delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy, and, ultimately, more precision. Canela Media's extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, empowers brands to reach highly engaged, customized, Hispanic audiences with precision, both within and beyond Canela Media's ecosystem.

For more information, visit: http://www.CanelaMedia.com

SOURCE Canela Media