Canela.TV Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With New Library Of Inspiring Latino Titles

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first free ad-supported streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, announced today its programming lineup in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. In partnership with Target, the platform will house a curated selection of cultural programming under its "My Latin Roots" category. Under the same partnership, Canela.TV is bringing the popular Colombian series La Mama del 10 for the first time to U.S. Latino audiences.

"Hispanic Heritage Month is about celebrating our achievements and culture, but at the same time, it is an opportunity for our audiences to learn about what makes each Hispanic nationality so unique," said Isabel Rafferty, founder and CEO of Canela Media. "We are delighted to have found a partner like Target to help us educate U.S. audiences on the diversity of our culture, leveraging high-quality entertainment from key partners in Latin America such as Caracol Television. We are confident that our viewers will enjoy the curated watch list and establish a deeper connection to their roots."

Launching today, La Mama del 10 showcases all the sacrifice and struggle of an Afro-descendant woman to have her son succeed in a soccer career despite facing several obstacles including her humble origin, racism, and resistance from other people. The 67 episode series' leading actors include Karent Hinestroza as Tina Manotas (mom) and Sergio Herrera as Victor (son).

"We are very pleased that La Mama del 10 (Mom of #10) has reached the United States audience thanks to the support from Target and Canela.TV. A story that spotlights the courage of a woman who, like many today, faces challenges and sacrifices to help make her youngest son's dream of becoming the best soccer player in the country come true. The success of these narratives through their international journey continues to confirm that we need stories featuring female protagonists that inspire change in our society," asserted Lisette Osorio, Vice President of International Sales at Caracol Television.

Brought to Canela.TV exclusively through a partnership with Target, audiences will have a wide selection of programming that can be enjoyed by the entire family during the month-long observance (Sept. 15th - Oct. 15th). In the "My Latin Roots" section, audiences will be able to access diverse cultural content including films from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema ( 1933-1961) when the Mexican film industry reached high levels of production, quality and economic success of its films and gained recognition internationally. Among the feature tittles are: Dos Tipos de Cuidado, Rio Escondido, Ahí Esta el Detalle and El Mártir del Calvario. These films include iconic leads such as Pedro Infante, Maria Felix, Jorge Negrete and Mario Moreno "Cantinflas". The national retailer partnership with the streaming platform seeks to further reinforce its long-standing connection and commitment to the Hispanic community.

