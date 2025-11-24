First season of A Different Breed, spotlighting Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge with behind-the-

scenes access, adds to robust content options for pet lovers on NBCUniversal's streaming platform

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Different Breed is now streaming on Peacock. The nine-episode documentary series debuted earlier this year and provides viewers with unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to the elite world of canine sports by chronicling pet-human competitor stories from the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge.

Canine sports documentary series arrives on Peacock to bolster ‘dog show’ offerings Canine sports documentary series arrives on Peacock to bolster ‘dog show’ offerings

The addition of A Different Breed to Peacock enriches a robust selection of dog sport and dog show options available on the streaming platform. Alongside the first season of A Different Breed, within the 'Incredible Dogs' rail on Peacock, viewers can access the last three seasons of the Incredible Dog Challenge as well as national broadcasts of The National Dog Show, presented by Purina, dating back to 2013.

"It's a thrill to add A Different Breed to our growing collection of compelling dog sports and entertainment options for Peacock streamers," said Gary Quinn, Vice President of Programming & General Manager, Owned Properties at NBC Sports. "Our subscribers are going to be captivated by the transformative, powerful stories of these competitors and the heartwarming bonds between pets and humans."

In addition to enhanced streaming options on Peacock, NBCUniversal and Purina are delivering tons of live content options for pet lovers over the holiday week. On Thanksgiving Day, the 24th installment of The National Dog Show, presented by Purina, will air on NBC at 12 p.m. in all U.S. time zones. A few days later, on Sunday, November 30 at 3 p.m. Eastern, the final leg of the 2025 Incredible Dog Challenge airs to a nationwide audience on NBC. Broadcast of the 2025 National Finals, hosted at Purina Farms outside St. Louis, features winners from regional competitions hosted in Clearwater, Florida and Huntington Beach, California, vying for the ultimate prize.

"The Incredible Dog Challenge showcases the very best of what dogs and humans can achieve together," said Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, Senior Veterinarian at Purina. "I've watched these competitors over the years, witnessing the passion and commitment they shared, and hearing about their journeys to get to this event. I'm excited for the rest of the country to get a peek into their lives in A Different Breed – showcasing experiences of perseverance, partnership and the pure joy that comes from chasing excellence with your best friend."

The Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge serves as the backdrop for A Different Breed. The premier canine performance sports competition has delighted and amazed crowds across the country for nearly 30 years. A Different Breed features competitors showcasing their talents through a variety of thrilling events including high-flying disc routines, intense head-to-head weave pole racing, intricate dog agility courses and exhilarating diving dog competitions. For more information on the competition and event winners, visit incredibledogchallenge.com.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare