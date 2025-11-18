Pro Plan Veterinary Announces Partnership with Ease to Raise Awareness of Veterinary Behavioral Support Services

Collaboration signals expansion of the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission, giving vet clinics easy, no-cost access to board-certified veterinary behaviorists through Ease

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purina Pro Plan Veterinary has announced a new partnership with Ease, the online home for veterinary behavior specialty care, as part of the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission, an initiative created to help remove barriers veterinarians often face in practice.

Pet behavioral issues are a top client concern for veterinary practices and are among the leading reasons that animals are surrendered or euthanized, despite being treatable in most cases with the right expertise and approach. More than 70% of dogs1 and up to 50% of cats2 exhibit stress and anxiety-related behavior, yet only 0.07% of practicing veterinarians in the U.S.3 are board-certified veterinary behaviorists. Therefore, veterinarians aren't always equipped with the specialty resources needed to address these concerns, which can lead to frustration and compassion fatigue.

Ease allows vet practices to access expert behavioral support from its extended team of board-certified veterinary behaviorists, each a licensed Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (DACVB), at no cost. Because few veterinary practices have a dedicated DACVB on staff, the Pro Plan Veterinary partnership will expand Ease's ability to make behavioral treatment accessible to pet parents nationwide, all while keeping general practice vets at the center of care.

"Veterinarians face behavioral issues from clients every day, and it is incredibly hard on them when they cannot provide the support their patients need. That gap not only affects pets and their families but weighs heavily on the vets and techs who care so deeply," said Brandy Kuentzel, Ease co-founder and CEO. "This partnership helps close that gap by raising awareness of behavioral issues in practices and by increasing the ability to access expert behavioral care so every pet family can get specialist-level help without delay."

For Pro Plan Veterinary, the collaboration marks another way the brand is working for vets through its Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission. Launched in 2024, the mission helps address challenges that veterinarians often face in practice and embodies the company's long-term commitment to meeting the personal and professional needs of the veterinary profession.

"Animal behavioral care is a specialty that many vet clinics sorely need and often cannot access," said Callie Harris, DVM, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary. "Through our partnership with Ease, we're helping to raise awareness and let clinics know that help from board-certified veterinary behaviorists exists so they can continue to focus on patient care and their own well-being."

Ease's online platform allows DVMs to submit behavioral cases quickly. After review, Ease offers the client a structured behavior program, while the DVM provides medication and testing with DACVB guidance. Clients receive their own online pet portal, complete with a tailored treatment plan, on-demand videos, training tutorials, and email support for all training and behavioral questions.

The partnership between Pro Plan Veterinary and Ease was a natural fit, as one of the tools in the treatment toolbox for Ease practitioners is Calming Care, the #1 veterinarian-recommended brand to support calm behavior from Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements. Calming Care contains a strain of beneficial bacteria shown to help dogs and cats maintain calm behavior.

For more information on the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission and Ease, visit www.ProPlanVetSupport.com and www.EasePetVet.com.

1Salonen et al. (2020). Prevalence, comorbidity, and breed differences in canine anxiety in 13,700 Finnish pet dogs. Scientific Reports, Mar 5;10(1):2962. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59837-z

2Buffington CA et al. (2006). Clinical evaluation of multimodal environmental modification (MEMO) in the management of cats with idiopathic cystitis. Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, Aug;8(4):261-8. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jfms.2006.02.002

3Based on 2024 American Veterinary Medical Association data showing 96 DACVBs among 130,415 practicing veterinarians

About Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets & Supplements

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets & Supplements are manufactured and distributed by Nestlé Purina PetCare, a global leader in the pet care industry. Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that supports 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

About Ease Pet Vet

Ease is the veterinary behavioral health company redefining how pet families and veterinarians access expert support for behavioral issues. As the online home for veterinary behavioral specialty care, Ease partners directly with general practice veterinarians to deliver treatment plans from board-certified veterinary behaviorists at scale, keeping vets at the center of care while reducing clinic stress. Winner of the 2025 VMX Startup Pitch Competition, Ease has quickly built a national footprint, with a growing network of referring clinics across 34 states and integrated protocols for the most common behavioral issues ranging from separation anxiety to house soiling. By combining specialty expertise, an innovative online platform, and strong industry partnerships, Ease is creating the behavioral infrastructure for modern veterinary medicine and filling one of the most critical gaps in pet care.

