Purina Announces Donations to Five Leading Veterinary Schools to Foster Advancements in Veterinary Care

Programs at The University of Pennsylvania, Auburn University, University of Florida, Colorado

State University, and Cornell University aim to build deeper understanding of pet health and

elevate standards of veterinary medicine.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinarians play a critical role in the lives of pets and pet owners, serving as trusted partners for their pets' wellbeing. In honor of International Day of Veterinary Medicine, Purina has announced its donations to five top veterinary schools in the U.S. to support veterinary education and advancements in pet health. The collaborations will support research and scientific developments in pivotal areas of pet health including nutrition, dermatology, cognition, and canine performance, ultimately aimed at furthering scientific understanding of feline and canine health and well-being.

"For decades, we have worked closely with veterinary schools to advance pet health and support the professional development of the veterinary community," said Purina Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Kurt R. Venator. "These five new programs promise to offer nutritional and scientific advances and enrich the education and training of future leaders in veterinary medicine for generations to come." The five beneficiaries and programs include:

The University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) will create the Purina Canine Cognition and Performance Program to propel the esteemed Penn Vet Working Dog Center to new heights through groundbreaking science in the areas of canine cognition and performance. From life-saving search and rescue dogs to family companions, this program will ultimately help advance the health and safety of people, pets, and our environment.

"Collectively, these programs speak to our core values at Purina – to push forward together, every day, to help pets live longer, healthier lives and help the veterinary profession thrive through innovation and groundbreaking science," said Dr. Venator.

Learn more about Purina's research and academic partnerships here.

