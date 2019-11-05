Canon Aims for the Night Skies with EOS Ra Camera Optimized for Astrophotography; More Info at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1515333-REG/canon_4180c002_eos_r_a_mirrorless_digital.html

Key Features

Optimized for Astrophotography

IR-Cut Filter Passes H-Alpha Wavelength

30x Magnification for Focus in Live View

30.3MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

Beyond these adjustments, the Canon Ra camera shares the same design and feature set of the original EOS R. This means a 30.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor with DIGIC 8 Image Processor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF with 5655 selectable points, a 3.69m-dot EVF, video at up to 4K 30p with 10-bit 4:2:2 available via HDMI output, and a compact mirrorless body with the Canon RF lens mount, which is compatible with EF/EF-S lenses via an optional adapter.

