Canon Aims for the Night Skies with EOS Ra Camera Optimized for Astrophotography; More Info at B&H

Photography News: A legacy of Canon's long history of digital cameras is the development of models designed for deep sky and night photography. The EOS Ra is the latest in that line and is this company's first full-frame mirrorless to join this exclusive group.
Nov 05, 2019, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Canon EOS Ra Mirrorless Camera. Optimized for deep sky and night sky photography, this full-frame camera has increased sensitivity to hydrogen-alpha (Hα) rays (656 nm) due to the use of a modified filter in front of the 30.3MP CMOS sensor. By using this filter, photographers should be able to capture more vivid, deep-red hues of nebulae. Another special function available in the Ra is a higher maximum magnification in Live View of 30x for precise examination of images to guarantee ideal focus.
Canon EOS Ra Mirrorless Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1515333-REG/canon_4180c002_eos_r_a_mirrorless_digital.html
Key Features
- Optimized for Astrophotography
- IR-Cut Filter Passes H-Alpha Wavelength
- 30x Magnification for Focus in Live View
- 30.3MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor
Beyond these adjustments, the Canon Ra camera shares the same design and feature set of the original EOS R. This means a 30.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor with DIGIC 8 Image Processor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF with 5655 selectable points, a 3.69m-dot EVF, video at up to 4K 30p with 10-bit 4:2:2 available via HDMI output, and a compact mirrorless body with the Canon RF lens mount, which is compatible with EF/EF-S lenses via an optional adapter.
Canon EOS Ra Mirrorless Camera First Look
https://youtu.be/eqtO4fV0TKQ
Canon Targets Astrophotographers and Celestial Wonders with the EOS Ra
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-targets-astrophotographers-and-celestial-wonders-with-the-eos-ra
