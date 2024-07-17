Canon Announces EOS R1 Mirrorless Camera; YouTube Video First Look, Preorder EOS R1 and More Info at B&H

The EOS R1 is a camera that flaunts its speed, offering a staggering 40 fps top continuous shooting rate with an electronic shutter that also promotes blackout-free viewing and greatly reduced rolling shutter distortion. The R1 uses a full-frame 24.2MP back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, providing up to ISO 102400 sensitivity and also makes use of neural network noise reduction for high clarity and sharpness. Also new, and also benefitting photographing moving subjects, is Canon's Pre-Continuous Shooting mode, which can buffer up to 20 frames prior to fully pressing the shutter—helping to ensure you never miss the shot.

Beyond a brand-new sensor, the Canon EOS R1 also sports the most powerful processor in EOS history with the DIGIC Accelerator. This is paired with the proven DIGIC X processor, and the stacked sensor design, for tremendously fast readout speeds along with the ability to instantly perform image analysis and AE/AF detection while shooting at top speeds. The DIGIC Accelerator is key to the R1's autofocus performance, adding refined subject detection and subject tracking capabilities. This Dual Pixel Intelligent AF system is a cross-type AF system built to lock onto moving subjects, thanks to an Action Priority setting, and works in conjunction with improved Eye Control AF.

This upgraded focusing system also uses deep learning to analyze ball, joint, torso, action, and head information for more precise tracking. Subject tracking can also be maintained even when subjects cross within the frame and the EOS R1 also gains People Priority Shooting to detect, track, and prioritize focus for up to 10 different people.

Despite its presence as a camera for stills, the EOS R1 also touts strong video capabilities and supports an integrated workflow with Cinema EOS shooters. The R1 supports up to 6K 60p raw recording or 4K 60p MP4 recording, using a 6K oversampling area with 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling, and high-speed 4K 120p and FHD 240p recording is available, too. Proxy recording is possible with split saving to separate memory cards and there are a host of in-camera custom picture profiles, including Canon Log2, 3, PQ, and HLG.

As a camera built for professional use in the most trying situations, the EOS R1 is robust and intuitive to use, while also being well-connected for sharing your files in an instant. The body features a magnesium alloy exterior that's dust- and water-resistant; it measures 0.7" shorter than the EOS-1D X Mark III and weighs 2.1 lb—more than half a pound less than its SLR predecessor. It has a high-resolution 9.44m-dot, high 0.9x-magnification electronic viewfinder, larger 3.2" rear vari-angle screen, and sports dual CFexpress Type B memory card slots. For connectivity, it's the first EOS with Wi-Fi 6E/Wi-Fi 6 wireless support and the first with 2.5G Base-T wired LAN support.

