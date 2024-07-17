Canon Announces EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera; First Look YouTube Video, Learn More and Preorder Info at B&H Photo

One of the biggest draws to the R5 system is its high-resolution 45MP sensor. The Canon R5 Mark II features an upgraded version of this full-frame sensor with an all-new back-illuminated stacked design that affords both high-speed readout and improved image quality and clarity. Sensitivity up to ISO 51200 suits working in low-light while Neural Network Noise Reduction keeps images clean and vivid. In-Camera Upscaling can also be used to produce 179MP stills and the sensor has also been tuned to suppress flicker for photographing under fluorescents and LEDs.

One of the major improvements to this new model is the inclusion of DIGIC Accelerator processing—similar to the processor featured in the flagship EOS R1. Despite being a high-resolution camera, the R5 Mark II is impressively quick—able to shoot at up to 30 fps using an electronic shutter and featuring Canon's Pre-Continuous Shooting mode, which can buffer up to 15 frames prior to fully pressing the shutter—helping to ensure you never miss a fleeting moment. The new stacked sensor design and DIGIC Accelerator processing also provide tremendously fast readout speeds and the ability to instantly perform image analysis and AE/AF detection. The DIGIC Accelerator levels up the R5 Mark II's autofocus performance to be nearly on par with the flagship, adding refined subject detection and subject tracking capabilities for even greater versatility.

As a true hybrid, the EOS R5 Mark II also excels as a video camera and leverages its high-resolution sensor to produce up to 8K 60 raw video along with a new 4K SRAW recording mode for easier file handling. Recording times up to 120 minutes are possible at 4K 60 settings and below or, if paired with an optional grip, larger recording formats or longer recording times are possible. Proxy recording is possible with split saving to separate memory cards and there are a host of in-camera custom picture profiles, including Canon Log2, 3, PQ, and HLG.

Complementing the recording flexibility, the R5 Mark II has a robust physical design that's also relatively compact and lightweight for everyday use. The body has the same dust- and water-resistant build as its predecessor, the EOS R5, but features a new brighter and clearer electronic viewfinder taken from the EOS R3. There's also a larger 3.2" rear vari-angle screen, dual CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD memory card slots, and the R5 Mark II is the one of the first EOS cameras with Wi-Fi 6E/Wi-Fi 6 wireless support.

Alongside the EOS R5 Mark II, Canon also announced three different battery grips: the Battery Grip BG-R20, which accepts a pair of batteries and includes vertical shooting controls; the Battery Grip BG-R20EP, which adds a 2.5G Base-T ethernet port to this design; and the Cooling Fan CF-R20EP, which adds a multi-speed fan to help keep the camera cool and enable longer recording times when working in challenging conditions.

Sports & Wildlife:

Not typically known for its capabilities in the sports and wildlife realm, the EOS R5 Mark II's improvements now make this supremely versatile camera even more versatile with improvements to its speed and autofocusing performance. Borrowing lots of tech from the flagship R1 and using the higher resolution sensor, the EOS R5 Mark II excels in fast-paced shooting situation thanks to its upgraded processing and stacked sensor design.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-eos-r5-mark-ii-sports-and-wildlife-photography

Landscape:

The R5 platform has always been a natural match for landscape photography and the EOS R5 Mark II is an even better, upgraded fit for this slower paced yet dynamic genre. Mixing a high-resolution sensor with a portable form factor, the R5 Mark II expands on these key assets with upgrades to the sensor, improved noise reduction and image quality, a better, brighter viewfinder, and updated processing that benefits everything from autofocus to video capabilities.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-eos-r5-landscape-photography

Weddings & Portraiture:

Like the 5D series before it, Canon's R5 line is an exceptionally versatile camera platform that can excel in plenty of shooting scenarios. Combine that versatility with professional ergonomics and you have a go-to camera for plenty of photographers. Wedding and portrait photographers in particular can find a lot to love about the system and the EOS R5 Mark II only makes things better. High-resolution stills, advanced autofocus, and very capable video options are just some of the key reasons for photographers to seriously consider this release.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-eos-r5-mark-ii-portrait-and-wedding-photography

Video Production:

Canon led the hybrid camera revolution with the 5D Mark II and now the EOS R5 II is catapulting their mirrorless system into a whole new world of cinema-quality video capture. Revamped autofocus, souped-up processing, and enhanced image quality at up to 8K resolution are all key to the EOS R5 Mark II's mastery of video and should put it at the top of the list of any serious filmmaker or videographer in search of an ideal mirrorless video camera.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-eos-r5-mark-ii-video

