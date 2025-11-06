Canon Announces EOS R6 Mark III Mirrorless Camera and RF 45mm F1.2 STM Lens; YouTube First Look Video and Live Stream at B&H

First up the EOS R6 Mark III. This camera takes what users loved about previous iterations and marries them to new features carried over from the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II. One of the most desired updates is the new 32.5-Megapixel CMOS sensor, which is powered by the powerful DIGIX X processor. This upgraded sensor allows the user to capture finer detail while retaining the low-light performance the R6 series is known for.

Speaking of performance, we can't talk about an EOS R camera without mentioning speed. Like the R6 Mark II, the Mark III captures up to 40-fps while in continuous shooting modes, but new to the camera is 20-fps pre-continuous shooting. This gives the user the ability to capture images for up to 0.5 seconds before the shutter is completely pressed. Never miss that decisive moment again!

Canon has also given the camera a boost by adding a CF-Express type B slot to the camera in place of one of the traditional SD card slots sported by its predecessor. This feature means the camera can clear its buffer and support higher resolution video as well, and you can probably already guess where this is going.

Video shooters will be pleased to hear that the R6 Mark III can now shoot internally recorded 7K video at 59.94p in 12-bit Canon RAW Light Movie. It also adds open gate 7K 30 fps recording for greater cropping versatility in post-production. For creative effect, users are also able to record high frame rate of 4K video at 120 fps, and Full HD video at 180 fps.

It doesn't stop there. The In-body stabilization system has been updated as well with 8.5 stops (center) and 7.5 stops (periphery) of control. This allows user to shoot in low light with confidence at nearly any shutter speed.

Canon has delivered yet another stellar member to the EOS R family. The R6 Mark III is built to deliver exceptional detail at high speeds and in some of the toughest conditions. If you've been waiting for a true jack of all trades, the wait is over.

Canon has also announced a version of the R6 Mark III with Stop Motion Animation Firmware. This will feature increased live view resolution and added compatibility with software like Dragonframe.

Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1930513-REG/canon_7198c002_rf_45mm_f_1_2_stm.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/1.2 Maximum Aperture

Compact, Lightweight Prime Lens

STM Stepping AF Motor

Customizable Control Ring

Aspherical Element Reduces Aberrations

Digital Distortion Correction

The fun doesn't end with the R6 Mark III. Although the camera may be the star of the show, what's a performance without a solid supporting cast? Canon is excited to revealed their latest prime lens with the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM. That's right. In what might just be one of their most revolutionary moments of the year, Canon has delivered an f/1.2 aperture in an STM lens. What's an STM lens you may ask? Why, this is only Canons most popular focusing system in their non-L series glass. In this case, gear-type STM technology paired with a magnetic detection system has enabled Canon to make a significantly lighter lens.

The large aperture means you can shoot in some of the darkest conditions without the need for a speedlight, but it also delivers exceptional bokeh, which gives users a creative edge when it comes to isolating subjects from the background. Canon has also reduced aberrations while keeping the size and cost down with the implementation of a PMo aspheric lens.

The RF 45mm focal length offers a field of view close to human vision, and as a result, delivers natural angles and perspectives. With the fast f/1.2 aperture and lightweight build, this is an obvious choice to pair with a camera like the EOS R6 Mark III or any EOS R camera for that matter.

First Look YouTube Video on Canon R6 Mark III Camera https://youtu.be/-LFlqW_ckjw

YouTube First Look Video on Canon RF 45MM f/1.2 STM Lens https://youtu.be/MU7DzX423Ls

Live Panel discussion on the Canon R6 III featuring Vanessa Joy November 6, 2025, 12 – 1PM

Learn all about the Canon EOS R6 Mark III at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-eos-r6-mark-iii-and-more

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo